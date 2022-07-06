White Sox and MLB decide to play after parade filming





CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox spoke to Major League Baseball on Monday about postponing their game against the Minnesota Twins after a gunman opened fire during an Independence Day parade in the suburb of Chicago, killing at least six people. After the team’s conversation with MLB and contact with local authorities, the game was played as planned. The post-game fireworks display was canceled and a moment of silence was observed before the first pitch in the Twins’ 6-3 victory. “Our hearts go out to the Highland Park community,” the White Sox said in a statement. “The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today’s horrific shooting and to all those affected by this tragedy.” The shooter injured at least 30 people and sent hundreds of walkers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. A 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest was taken into custody after a manhunt lasting several hours. Several nearby towns canceled events including parades and fireworks, with some noting at the time that the Highland Park shooter was still at large. “Something has to change,” said Liam Hendriks, closer to the White Sox. “Something has to be done, something has to happen because there are too many people losing their lives.” The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months. “Unfortunately, it’s almost every day,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said of the shooting. ‘Much too often. “Even when there is an explanation, there is no explanation. It makes no sense. Highland Park is a tight-knit community of about 30,000 people on the shores of Lake Michigan just north of Chicago, with lakeside mansions and sprawling estates that have long attracted the rich and sometimes famous, including the NBA legend Michael Jordan, who lived in the city for years while playing for the Chicago Bulls. “What happened today at Highland Park was horrific and senseless,” the Bulls said in a statement. “Over the years, Highland Park has been home to many members of the Bulls Nation, including a number of Bulls players and staff. Our connection to the community is personal and holds an especially special place in our hearts. “We mourn with the community and everyone affected, and we support them as we all mourn this tragedy.” The Cubs said they were “heartbroken and heartbroken” over the violence. The NFL Bears called the shooting “senseless and shameful,” and the NHL Blackhawks also expressed grief. “Everyone deserves to feel safe where they live, work and play, and that simply cannot be accepted as commonplace,” the Blackhawks said in their statement. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

