LS Baseball moves past English Valleys to advance to District Semi-Finals

Jul 4 SULLY Survive and move on. That’s all the Lynnville-Sully baseball team cared about in their District 10 Class 1A quarterfinal game against the English Valleys on Saturday.

The Hawks still have a bitter taste in their mouths after exiting the first round last year.

They made sure it didn’t happen again this time around and despite just three hits at the plate for the second straight season, Lynnville-Sully advanced to the district semifinals with a 7-0 win. on his land.

“I told the kids a win is a win and we’re moving on,” LS baseball coach Scott Alberts said. “This game got us last year, so you just want to get through this one and move on to the next.”

Although the Hawks couldn’t swing on the flat, they made 11 walks and were hit with three pitches.

The first innings gave the team a lead they couldn’t get last year and a four-inning sixth frame pushed the Hawks even further.

Rides are nothing new to LS. The Hawks average 6.16 walks per game and their on-base percentage is .497.

“Our kids have been disciplined all year. We’ve worked very hard to manage our zones,” Alberts said. “These many walks do not surprise me.”

What surprised Alberts a bit was English Valleys pitcher Ty Moore. He did a good job of keeping Hawk’s hitters off balance, but he also got a generous sweetspot that he took advantage of.

Moore took the loss for the Bears and allowed five earned runs on three hits and struck out six, walked five and hit three.

Both teams struggled with walks in the game. LS pitchers combined to issue eight free passes.

“We gave up way too many free bases. I wasn’t happy with our pitching performance at all,” Alberts said.

Corder Noun Harder gave his team the lead in the first. He walked, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and then scored on an error.

In the second, Reese Dunsbergen walked with two outs, then Blake Van Wyk laced a single to left field. Noun Harder was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Lannon Montgomery’s RBI walk and Conner Maston’s RBI pitch hit pushed the lead to 3-0.

The story continues

Dunsbergen walked three times and scored two runs. He wasn’t too worried about getting a hit, but instead was trying to increase Moore’s pitch count.

“It’s not the most fun thing to do. Everyone wants to get hits, but you also have to do what’s best for the team and for the situation,” Dunsbergen said of all free bases. “It’s much better than going out. The main objective was to make him run out of pitches. We wanted to be in a favorable count.”

The Hawks (22-2) were again kept off the scoreboard until the sixth. In this frame, they scored four runs without getting a hit.

They sent 10 batters to the plate and Dunsbergen, Van Wyk, Maston, Lucas Sieck, Lannon Montgomery, Caleb Rea and Owen Norrish all walked into the frame and Carson Maston was hit by a pitch. Noun Harder also had an RBI on a pitch.

“I had a few strikes. The ones I had, I missed,” Dunsbergen said. “I just waited and waited for my pitch. And if I walked, then I walked.”

Conner Maston started on the mound and English Valleys (3-17) threatened early in the game, but the junior Hawk struck out nine batters in his 3 1/3 innings. He walked four times, allowed one hit, and his fastball hit 84 miles per hour.

Sieck relieved Conner Maston at fourth and immediately walked and hit the first two batters he faced. He came out of the jam with consecutive strikeouts.

LS pitchers walked six but retired 18 batters from the English valleys.

“We control the pitch at home and our fieldwork guys may have gotten carried away on the mound,” Alberts said. “Conner wasn’t throwing hard at all. It was really wet. And he was slipping. He was trying to handle himself the first inning. He pitched well the rest of the game. It wasn’t his best game and he probably would have say that.”

Sieck weathered his early struggles and allowed no runs and one hit with seven strikeouts, two walks and two hits in his 2 2/3 innings.

Carson Maston got the last three outs and had a clean sheet with two strikeouts.

Alberts said the plan for the pitching staff is to keep them all under 65 pitches so everyone is available for Tuesday’s district semifinal final game against North Mahaska.

“Lucas came in and did well. He needed to work on the things he had given up,” Alberts said. “We need him to be good and perfect if we want to do this course. We need to have a good 1-2 combination.”

The Bears put runners on base every inning. They had the bases loaded in the fourth but Conner Maston and Sieck combined to hit the side.

Moore limited the Hawks’ damage in his five innings. He got a 1-2-3 frame in the fifth but ran out of shots early in the sixth.

“Ty Moore threw a heck of a game. We hadn’t seen him. I knew he was going to be tough,” Alberts said. “He definitely unbalanced our hitters.

“The zone favored him. He was picking up in the outside corner and he was getting that call. He got questionable outs on what I thought were low throws, but that’s where the zone was. It took some time for our kids to adjust to the zone. I don’t like the number of strikeouts we’ve had. We’ll work on that over the weekend.

The Hawks’ three hits were collected by Montgomery, Van Wyk and Carson Maston. Montgomery doubled, walked twice and scored a run and Carson Maston scored a run and was hit by a pitch.

Noun Harder walked once, was hit by a pitch, scored a run, had an RBI and stole a base.

Conner Maston added a walk, a hit per pitch and an RBI, Rea and Norrish each had a walk and an RBI and Richards and Sieck walked once each.

Samuel Philby and Terran Gosselink both scored a point.

Eight Hawks walked at least once and six scored at least one run.

Beau Flander led English Valleys with a hit and two walks. Moore also made a single in the first.

Notes: The Hawks lost 3-2 to BGM in the first round last year. They started slow in this game and also had three hits and four errors. “It’s great. It’s better than last year,” Dunsbergen said of Saturday’s win. “It’s good to have the first one out.” … Van Wyk hit from the No. 9 hole against English Valleys but had one of the team’s three hits. He is batting .481 this season in 27 at-bats. “He’s seen the ball well throughout the year. He’s hit well and I expect him to continue to be hot throughout the tournament,” Alberts said. “A hamstring injury has taken him out of training more than we would like.” … LS returns to their home turf for the district semi-finals. The Hawks face another conference opponent in North Mahaska at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Sully. The Warhawks escaped Colfax-Mingo, 7-6, in eight innings early Saturday. … LS beat English Valleys 20-1 in their first encounter and beat North Mahaska 13-3 and 14-5 in their two encounters.