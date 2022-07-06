Fourth dose of Covid vaccine to be considered by ATAGI





Australia’s top doctors are considering rolling out a fourth dose of the vaccine as Covid immunity wanes in the winter months.

Australia’s top doctors are considering rolling out a fourth dose of the vaccine as Covid immunity wanes in the winter months. The Australian Immunization Technical Advisory Group (ATAGI) will discuss expanding the rollout of the fourth dose to include people aged under 65 at its meeting on Tuesday. It comes as the country grapples with more infectious subvariants and dwindling vaccine protection against the virus. There are currently more than 3,500 Australians hospitalized with Covid, according to the Department of Health, despite more than 95% of the population over the age of 16 considered fully vaccinated. Last month, ATAGI expanded eligibility for the fourth dose to include immunocompromised people regardless of age, with the benefits of incorporating the broader population to be discussed by the Covid task force as the nation struggles. to get rid of the disease. Perth-based GP Dr Sean Stevens recently told the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners that a fourth dose might make sense for those most at risk, but was not favorable to fit and healthy Australians. in good health. “I think health care workers are like everyone else in society and at-risk health care workers are eligible…and should be on the front line to get the fourth winter dose,” he said. at newsGP. “This evidence is that a fourth dose in vulnerable populations will reduce the risk of serious illness and hospitalization, but a fourth dose in healthy people does not significantly reduce your risk of catching Covid. “If you’re a fit, healthy medical professional, that probably doesn’t matter much.” Infectious disease doctor Paul Griffin backed a widely available fourth dose, however, telling the Daily Telegraph it would make sense amid peak transmission. “We have more infectious subvariants where our vaccine protection is declining,” he said. “I think in particular that we are going through what appears to be a very large wave of transmission, increasing access to this fourth dose would make sense.” National Party leader David Littleproud said it was important Australians could make their own choice on a fourth strike. “We have to follow the medical advice, but I would be very careful about any further warrants,” Mr Littleproud told Channel 9. “(Australians) just want to decide for themselves if they need that extra dose. “You have to be able to make that personal choice whether you need to or not.” Australia is currently recording around 30,000 cases a day. Originally published as Fourth dose rolling out on the cards as Covid immunity wanes

