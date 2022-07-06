Obituary: Donn Nils Simons | Carson City Nevada News

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved patriarch Donn Nils Simons. He passed away peacefully on May 30, 2022 surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

Donn was born in Alhambra, California on July 20, 1934, the youngest son of David Herman and Regina Pearl Simons. He married Linda Rae Williams on April 18, 1953. Donn moved his young family to Carson City in 1960 and founded Artistic Fence Company in 1963.

Donn enjoyed the water, camping and water skiing in Lahontan in the 60s and 70s and with his boat the Great Scott at Lake Tahoe in the following years.

Donn has been fortunate to have traveled to many countries around the world. He was very competitive and sponsored a softball team for years and felt like a father to many players on the team. Donn loved spending time with his family and friends and was known to host big July 4 barbecues before watching the fireworks from his home. He had a huge circle of friends at Glen Eagles where he could be found most Friday nights.

Donn is survived by his daughter, Joanne Dietrich (Ken) and his son Donn Roderick Simons (Jeanne), his grandchildren Jessica, JoeDonn, Ryan, Dana, Daniel and April and his great-grandchildren Brea, Bella, Sofia , Wyatt, Zoey and little baby Lola. He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Linda and his daughter Suzie, and his brothers Dave and Paul and his sisters June and Lorraine.

A celebration of life will be held at The Plaza, 211 E. 9th Street on July 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Please join us in sharing some of your favorite Donn stories.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson Foundation: www.parkinson.org