Guns N’ Roses Glasgow Green: What happened at the London gigs and why is the Glasgow gig cancelled?

Long delayed due to the pandemic, Guns N Roses fans are patiently awaiting the bands show’s arrival in Scotland, with classic lineup from Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan. But as always with the band, very little is ever certain with previous tours marred by cancellations, late arrivals and Rose’s generally unpredictable behavior. Register to our daily newsletter Signs from more recent concerts had been less than positive, with reports of fans leaving early after definite delays, poor sound quality and issues with Roses’ voice. And now ticket holders have received a text message letting them know the concert has been cancelled. Is the show progressing? At 9.15pm on Monday evening, it was confirmed that the Glasgow Green show had been canceled due to illness and medical advice. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6992%"/> Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose had some trouble with his vocals at the band’s second gig in London over the weekend. What happened at the London concerts? Gun N Roses played two gigs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on Friday July 1 and Saturday July 2. On the first night, audiences reported that the doors opened approximately two hours late, meaning there was no time for Gary Clark Jr.’s scheduled performance. There was even rumors apparently unfounded that singer Axl Rose was suffering from a bout of anxiety and would struggle to appear on stage. When the band arrived, many in the crowd reported sound issues, saying they could barely hear Roses’ voice. They ended up playing 22 songs, significantly fewer than their previous gig at Dublin’s Marlay Park, with notable absences of songs including Coma and You Could Be Mine. Sound issues also plagued the second show, with Axl Rose telling the crowd that he had issues with his voice after the seventh song Estranged. The set was even shorter than the night before, with just 19 songs, and it was the first time since 2014 that the band hadn’t performed Rocket Queen. They also didn’t play November Rain, the first time the fan-favorite has been dropped from the setlist since 2016. What is the likely setlist if the show is rescheduled? If the band postpone the gig, fans will be delighted, with the recent Dublin gig featuring a career-spanning 27-song list, including no less than eight songs from debut album Appetite For Destruction. It’s So Easy/ Mr. Brownstone/ Welcome to the Jungle/ Better/ Back in Black/ Slither/ Chinese Democracy/ Double Talkin’ Jive/ Estranged/ Live and Let Die/ Reckless Life/ Rocket Queen/ You Could Be Mine/ I want to be Your Dog/ Absurd/ Hard Skool/ Civil War/ Slash Guitar Solo: Born Under a Bad Sign/ Sweet Child o’ Mine/ November Rain/ Wichita Lineman/ Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door/ Nightrain/ Coma/ Patience/ You’ re Crazy/ city of paradise

