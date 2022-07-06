Man who shot rapper Nipsey Hussle convicted of murder





More than three years after the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle, whose 2019 murder outside the local clothing store he owned scarred the South Los Angeles neighborhood he had dedicated his adult life to defending, a jury on Wednesday found Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of first-degree murder in the case. The verdict closes a painful chapter in the recent history of hip-hop. At trial, prosecutors described the shooter as an embittered acquaintance who had belonged to the same street gang as Hussle but felt disrespected by him during a brief skirmish in a parking lot. That Mr. Holder pulled the trigger was not disputed in court. His own public defender and multiple witnesses identified him as the assailant who fired at Hussle with two handguns, punching the rapper at least 10 times before kicking him in the head.

But Mr Holders’ legal team had argued the case was overloaded. Aaron Jansen, the public defender representing Mr Holder, said the killing was not premeditated and instead happened in the heat of the moment, around nine minutes after a conversation in which Hussle invoked rumors neighborhood reports that Mr. Holder had cooperated with law enforcement, or exposed, a serious crime in the gang world, and urged him to clarify matters.

Mr Holder should have been charged with intentional homicide, his lawyer said. After meeting for less than an hour on its second day of deliberations, the jury’s decision to find Mr Holder guilty of first-degree murder indicated they agreed with Los County prosecutors Angeles about Mr. Holder making the decision to kill Hussle. as he got back into a car after their initial conversation, loaded a gun, took a few bites of fries, then walked back through the parking lot to confront the rapper. Mr. Holder, 32, faces life imprisonment. He will be sentenced later. He was also found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, stemming from the two bystanders injured in the shooting, lesser charges than the counts of attempted murder that prosecutors had brought. Mr Holders’ lawyer argued that his client had no specific intention of harming any of the injured men, who were both strangers to him, when he attacked Hussle outside the Marathon Clothing store in the Crenshaw neighborhood where the rapper and his abuser grew up. at the top. Additionally, Holder was convicted of felony possession of a firearm and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

In court, Mr. Holder stared straight ahead, unflinching. He wore a dark navy suit and white sneakers. There was no noise in the courtroom as the verdict was announced with no reaction from the half-full gallery.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was widely mourned after his death at 33 as a principled artist and entrepreneur who transcended his early years as a member of the local Rollin 60s Crips, emerging as a lyricist and a hard and motivating community. ambassador. His public memorial in April 2019, at what was then known as Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, drew some 20,000 admirers, including Stevie Wonder and Snoop Dogg. In a read-aloud letter, former President Barack Obama called the rappers’ lives a legacy worth celebrating. Although he was not a commercial hitmaker for most of his career, Hussle was known for his extensive industry connections and independent business acumen, having sold music on his own terms, including the $100 limited-edition Crenshaw mixtape for 15 years before releasing his major debut album, Victory Tour, in 2018. A Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album and a management partnership with Jay-Zs Roc Nation towards the end of his life allowed the rapper to engage more deeply in the mainstream.

Along the way, Hussle had also preached black empowerment through business and education, investing his earnings as a musician in the neighborhood where he grew up. Along with a group of backers, Hussle bought the mall at the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue that housed his Marathon store, while helping to open a coworking space nearby dedicated to increasing diversity. in science and technology. On the Sunday afternoon Hussle was killed, he had stopped by the mall for an unannounced visit, as he often did, according to court testimony. While catching up with friends and employees in the parking lot, Hussle spent about half an hour signing autographs and posing for photos with fans.

At the time, a woman Mr. Holder was casually dating was driving him around the area, said that woman, Bryannita Nicholson. A key prosecution witness who said she transported Mr Holder to and from the scene of the shooting, Ms Nicholson was granted immunity from prosecution for his appearance in court.

When Ms Nicholson stopped in the square so Mr Holder could grab something to eat, she spotted Hussle in the parking lot and remarked in passing that he was handsome, she told the stand . After ordering fries nearby, Mr. Holder, another member of the Rollin 60s Crips, approached Hussle for a quick chat while Ms. Nicholson waited in the car, she said. The meeting between the two men was relaxed and discreet, according to accounts. But prosecutors said Hussle told Mr Holder there were rumors circulating in the neighborhood that he had spoken out. Hussle encouraged Mr. Holder to get the documents proving he hadn’t, said John McKinney, the Los Angeles County assistant prosecutor handling the case. It sounded like normal conversation, Mr. McKinney told the jury. But that was obviously not the case. He called the pair two men whose life arcs bent in different directions. In his closing arguments, Mr. Jansen, the defense attorney, praised Hussles’ stature in the community, suggesting that the rapper’s fame had made meeting Mr. Holder, an aspiring musician, all the more overwhelming. Eric’s mindset is: I’m part of this group, I grew up with them in the neighborhood, and now Nipsey Hussle calls me a snitch,” Mr. Jansen said.

As the pair finished talking, Ms Nicholson said she heard snitch as she approached Hussle for a selfie, which she posted on Facebook. This would be the rapper’s last photograph. When asked in court if she felt a fight was about to happen, Ms Nicholson said: No, I wasn’t scared at all.

As Ms. Nicholson pulled into another parking lot nearby so that Mr. Holder could eat, she testified that he pulled out a handgun and began to load it. He walked back to the Hussles store; soon after, Ms. Nicholson heard gunshots. According to witnesses, Mr. Holder had confronted the rapper outside and told him, you walked through as he opened fire. You got me, Hussle said, according to the prosecutor. Two men standing with Hussle, Kerry Lathan and Shermi Villanueva, were injured by the gunfire. In his opening statement, Mr. McKinney, the prosecutor, described Ms. Nicholson as a kind of unwitting accomplice. I think you will find in her a turnip, a simplicity, he said. On the witness stand, Ms. Nicholson mostly answered questions with a calm yes or I don’t know. Mr. Holder mostly averted her eyes or stared dispassionately at her as she testified. When Mr Holder got back in his car, Ms Nicholson said, he told her to drive or he would slap her. That evening, she learned of Hussles’ death. But Ms Nicholson said it was only more than a day after the shooting, when her mother recognized her white Chevy Cruze on the news, that she realized Mr Holder might be involved.

Mr McKinney pointed out that Ms Nicholson quickly agreed to cooperate with the police, allowing authorities access to her phone data and submitting to hours of interviews. I thought, Oh my God, it’s my reputation too, she testified.

In addition to being the agreed motive for the shooting, the concept of the snitch and its outsized importance in gang culture weighed on the trial itself. While Mr Holder has been repeatedly identified as the shooter, lawyers for both sides have cited the reluctance of some witnesses to testify in detail, or even appear in court, for fear of reprisals. I know nothing, see nothing, said Mr Lathan, who was injured in the incident, during his turn on the witness stand. You don’t want to testify to what happened? asked the prosecutor. It’s true, says Mr. Lathan. Cedric Washington, an LAPD detective, said the problem was common even outside of gang cases. Everyone seems to think that by dint of coming to court, they will be subject to reprisals, he testified. But prosecutors relied in part on the testimony of Herman Douglas, known as Cowboy, a former Rollin’ 60s member who worked at the Hussles Marathon store.

Mr. Douglas testified that although he is no longer involved in gang life, he still carefully watches every car and person that crosses his path for signs that they might be dangerous. At no time during Hussles’ conversation with Mr. Holder, he said, did he sense the rapper was in danger. I would have ripped him out of there, Mr. Douglas said.

When the defense asked Mr Douglas if there could be consequences as dire as being beaten or even killed for whistleblowing, Mr Douglas said it was unlikely. He noted that his participation in the trial could be seen as a snitch by some. But things had changed since he came up to the neighborhood. I’m not worried, he said. Maybe in the 80s, yes, but this is 2022. Last Tuesday, Mr Holder was assaulted while in police custody, which briefly delayed the final days of the trial. Mr. Jansen, his attorney, said his client was punched in the face and sliced ​​with some sort of razor. Mr Holder received staples to the back of his head and was scanned for a concussion. Due to the high-profile nature of the case and the fact that it hinged on questions about the consequences of the snitch, Mr Jansen said his client should have been remanded in custody.

