Farhan Akhtar on Joining the MCU in ‘Ms. Marvel’ after Bollywood success
For those who know Bollywood, Farhan Akhtar is a name you have most definitely heard of before. Being the second child of two screenwriters made Akhtar practically destined for the screen. His career began in 2001 when he made his screenwriter and director debut with the coming of age play Dil Chahta Hai. Seven years later, he also embarked on an acting career with the critically acclaimed hit Rock On!!intermittently moving between roles in front of and behind the camera on future projects.
Now with one already Very successful and complete Bollywood CVAkhtar makes his Hollywood debut entering the MCU with Ms. Marvel. Her character is first introduced to the public in episode four, as Kamala begins her superhero adventures in Karachi, Pakistan. Waleed is the leader of the Red Daggers, an underground organization sworn to protect the country and its culture from unseen threats and a vital piece of the puzzle Kamala tries to solve about her origins. Following our exclusive meetings with Aramis Knight Star Dagger Red and Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoywe asked Farhan Akhtar about his experience working on the Marvel Studios production.
Spoiler for Ms. Marvel follow!
What’s it like to step into the vast world of the MCU right now?
Farhan Aktar: It’s exciting, but also very surreal because it’s not one of those things you think will happen. It took a show like Ms. Marvel coming to where there were characters that are mostly from that specific subcontinent, and it plays mostly in Pakistan. So it was great when my agent reached out and said this was the show Marvel was working on and it was about a Pakistani Muslim girl who is a superhero.
It really is the first of its kind with the culture it draws from. The traditions, folklore and stories he talks about are tales that belong to this part of the world. So it was really special and I was pretty sure that once I heard what it was about, I really needed to get on board and be a part of it.
Regarding the relationship between Waleed and Kareem, how do you interpret their dynamic with the Red Daggers?
Farhan Aktar: I kept telling Aramis [Knight] that I found him abandoned in the street and dragged him away because I saw good in him. He’s like an adopted son to Waleed as he’s actually the only other red dagger you see on the show. Beyond all the mentor and mentee dynamic, there is also a father-son relationship.
While we’ve had some background so far, could you tell us more about the mission and purpose of the Red Daggers?
Farhan Aktar: The red daggers are people who have sworn to protect the bracelet at all costs and to ensure that the two worlds, the jinn world and the real world, never clash. As the episodes go on, you will learn a little more about their history and what it means. This is why Kamala is so special, Waleed realizes there is a history with Kamala and the bracelet. It belongs to Kamala, with how she reacts and responds to it. He must therefore protect her at all costs because she is the secret to destroying DestinyClan.
What was it like collaborating with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy as director?
Farhan Aktar: She was great. If there was anyone I needed to guide me and make sure the direction I was going with Waleed was the right one, it was her. It wouldn’t have been so easy to do if it wasn’t for her. What she saw in Waleed and what she thought he meant, not only to the show, but also to Kamala. All of this information and all of these emotional impulses all came from Sharmeen. I am very grateful to her, she made it easy for me as an actor.
What was it like shooting scenes set in Karachi Thailand, was being on set still immersive?
Farhan Aktar: I remember when I went on set, I really felt like I was somewhere in the subcontinent. I haven’t been to Karachi so I really don’t know what the streets are like, but Sharmeen knows very well what they are like. I mean, the thing is, there is only so much difference one can imagine between the streets of North India and those of Karachi. They are so close to each other. So for sure you were in the subcontinent, and you didn’t feel like you were in Thailand at all.
Finally, Iman Vellani who plays opposite you Kamla Khan is a newcomer to this industry, what was it like working with her and did you give her any advice?
Farhan Aktar: Iman honestly didn’t need anyone’s advice. She is absolutely amazing and knew exactly what she was doing. She knew what kind of character she was creating. I loved working with her. I wish her the best and believe she has a long career ahead of her. I just hope she makes all the right choices because it’s very important. But whatever she chooses, she will be good because she has a natural gift for sure.
