Here’s a lesson for Bollywood

Every success story inspires others. Likewise, every failure is a lesson. Sadly, Bollywood is bound to take lessons rather than inspire others. The lessons kept on rising movie after movie and 2022 is all about lessons for the Bollywood industry. Do you know which movie is the current addition to the list of those turning into a lesson for Bollywood? This is the recently released JugJugg Jeeyo. Let’s find out why?

JugJugg Jeeyo a new entrant in the chess list

Recently, Taran Adarsh ​​took to Twitter to inform about the box office collection of recently released JugJugg Jeeyo. He tweeted, #JugJuggJeeyo doing exceptionally well #Abroad Total box [second] Sat #Australia: AU$576,677 #NZ: NZ$160,472 #UK: 285 965 #North America: will cross $1.5 mn tonightcomScore#JJD *worldwide* [#India + #Overseas] total crosses 100 cr. *gross turnover*.

The producer of the JugJugg Jeeyo is Karan Johar who has almost negligible connection to family values, traditions and rituals. Thus, the film failed at the box office because Karan Johar wanted to convey a family message through his film. For those who don’t know, the budget for this movie was 85 crore and it only managed to earn 67 crore in almost two weeks.

Yes, JugJugg Jeeyo only earned Rs 67 crores in India. The 100 crores he earned is his worldwide collection which could not make the movie a hit.

Varun Dhawan blames Western influence

Bad Workman Blames His Tools and Varun Dhawan Blames Western Influence as JugJugg Jeeyo Falls Flat at the Box Office. If Varun Dhawan’s opinion is anything to go by, it’s Western influence that has caused moviegoers to avoid spending on this family drama. He said: We stopped doing large-scale family masala shows because we’re too influenced by the West… For starters, no one knows what kind of movies will work. From the biggest producers to the traders, no one is doing it and every week we will go out and give the gyaan (knowledge) that it works, it works.

Read more: The 100 Crore Flops Welcome to Bollywood

Dharma believes in family entertainment, Karan Johar believes in family entertainment, he always has. I believe in this genre, I have always made these films… My career is based on this. Anil Kapoor and Kiara also believe in it. It’s not like we’re doing it for (for fun), he added.

How cute of Varun Dhawan to make such a statement and blame others when he himself is at fault. His first film was nothing but a western-inspired drama. Even though Varun played a college student in the movie, you can see him doing everything but taking classes.

Content is king and the audience is changing

From there, I would proceed with a message for Varun Dhawan. When you were a kid, Indian audiences loved to watch romantic stories and family dramas like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Although you may not have realized it, you are an adult, mature and evolved person; and the public too. The public no longer approves of anything in the name of entertainment. Either you offer great content or you are ready to be dumped by the public. While family-oriented movies are the need of the hour, Bollywood needs to think outside the box and come up with unique content.

Moreover, the in-depth analysis of recent blockbuster films also makes us realize that Indian audiences either want motivated cinema or films with a larger than life character. He’s gone from movies like Ham sath sath hain and aspires to even better like The Kashmir Files. This is exactly where JugJugg Jeeyo works as a lesson for Bollywood who must rectify their mistakes as soon as possible if they want to survive.

Supports TFI:

Support us to strengthen the good ideology of cultural nationalism by purchasing the best quality clothes from TFI-STORE.COM

Also watch: