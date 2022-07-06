Bette Midler, Macy Gray and why transgender advocates are upset

Comment this story Comment

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision last month to strike down the fundamental right to abortion, many celebrities have spoken out against what they see as a loss of reproductive rights and bodily autonomy. The facilitator, in a tweet posted on Monday, wrote that women everywhere are being stripped of our rights to our bodies, our lives and even our name!

They no longer call us women; they call us people who give birth or menstruate, and even people who have vaginas! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! she added.

WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are stripped of our rights to our bodies, our lives and even our name! They no longer call us women; they call us people who give birth or menstruate, and even people who have vaginas! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! – betmitter (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2022

The same day, a meeting between media personality Piers Morgan and singer Macy Gray broadcast in which Morgan addressed the controversy over trans athletes competing in women’s sports.

I will say that, and everyone will hate me, but as a woman, just because you will change your [body] rooms, [it] doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry, Gray said.

Both artists were trending on social media this week as transgender advocates and allies called out what they saw as transphobic remarks.

Journalist Soledad OBrien replied to Midlers’ tweet: I love you madam, but no one takes my name from me. I think it’s a way to include people who need a wide range of health care options.

Another Twitter user wrote: It is not trans people who deprive me of my right to [autonomy]. were all fighting the same fight.

Some on social media have called the celebrities a TERF, acronym for transexclusive radical feminists and made comparisons to author JK Rowling, who has been criticized by trans advocates in the past. (On Tuesday, Rowling appeared to support Grays’ comments, TweeterToday is a good day to make sure I’ve purchased the entire back catalog of Macy Grays.)

Midler and Gray, who have long been seen as allies of the LGBTQ community, responded to criticism on Tuesday. In a tweetMidler said his statement was in response to a fascinating and well-written opinion piece which appeared in The New York Times over the weekend, which argued that women were becoming a banned word, overtaken by gender-neutral terms such as pregnant women.

There was no exclusionary or transphobic intent in what I said; it wasn’t about that, Midler wrote.

In a statement shared with The Washington Post, Gray said: I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ+ and transgender community and have been a supporter since day one. My statement on Piers Morgan has been grossly misunderstood. I don’t hate anyone. I respect everyone’s right to feel good in their body and to live their own truth.

Conservatives find an unlikely ally in the fight against transgender rights: radical feminists

Many trans advocates and allies saw Midler and Grays’ comments as the kind of talking points typically associated with anti-trans feminists, also known as gender feminists.

These anti-trans feminists have recently found common ground and increased visibility and power with conservative evangelical Christians, a group that has been widely credited with mobilizing, politically and socially, to restrict abortion and other reproductive rights.

Midler and Grays’ remarks also come at an important time for trans people and cisgender women, experts note: Both groups are widely seen as the most invested in and vulnerable to a recent rollback in reproductive rights and bodily autonomy.

Given the political moment, it’s no wonder the two celebs struck up a conversation about transphobic language, defining femininity and more. We asked advocates and experts to contextualize what’s at stake.

Over the past decade, TERF has become increasingly common as a shorthand way to identify someone who identifies as a feminist but does not want to include transgender women and girls in their advocacy and, more frequently, has actively sought to exclude trans women from women. the spaces.

They were seen as a fringe offshoot of the women’s right-wing movement of the 1970s and are still a relatively small group, according to Heron Greenesmith, senior research analyst for LGBTQ justice at Political Research Associates, a gender research and strategy organization. left-wing social justice. In recent years, Greenesmith has monitored and studied anti-trans feminists.

What interests Greenesmith about this group is how it embraces feminist principles while undermining bodily autonomy…one of those core tenets of feminism, they said.

Proponents of anti-trans feminism have argued that trans women diminish the power and rights of cisgender women. TERF originally referred to a specific radical feminist ideology, but in recent years it has become an umbrella term to describe anyone who opposes trans rights or advocates in the name of feminism.

Some anti-trans feminists have said they view the acronym TERF as an insult, preferring gender-critical expression instead.

The fact that Midler and Gray, who both consider themselves allies in the LGBTQ community, may knowingly or unknowingly spout anti-trans rhetoric is a sign of the proliferation of such messages in the mainstream, experts say.

According to Jules Gill-Peterson, associate professor of history at Johns Hopkins University, Midlers tweets and The New York Times opinion piece that inspired it are rooted in a panic over language. But that focus actually lessens the concerns of trans people in general, Gill-Peterson said.

My read on the panic around gender-neutral or inclusive language is that it’s fundamentally dishonest, Gill-Peterson said. I don’t think any organizers, advocates, or trans people call gender-neutral language the most pressing issue facing trans people in the United States.

In recent years, many doctors and government institutionsadvocacy groups and the media, including The Washington Post, have decided to adopt more gender-neutral language as part of a larger global trend to make gendered language more inclusive for transgender, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming people. The fight for abortion rights has also amplified this effort. as a review of it.

While LGBTQ advocates and allies have noted that trans men and non-binary people also seek abortions and often encounter systemic barriers and discrimination along the way, these same individuals and organizations have often reiterated the importance of recognizing cis women in these conversations.

In recent advice shared on Twitter, the Association of Trans Journalists wrote: It is not necessary to avoid the word women by substituting phrases like people giving birth, people with wombs, etc. This language can offend both transgender and cisgender people.

Gill-Peterson sees the furore over language, like the birth of people, as a sort of attempt to drive a wedge between groups that are actually aligned with their goal of protecting bodily autonomy and self-determination: sometimes, these language games are actually a way to further delegitimize everyone involved.

Different ways of being women

On the other hand, Grays’ comments, which focused on how you can’t change your body parts and still be seen as a woman, seem to be related to the larger issue of gender essentialism, or the idea that the only genders are male and female and are defined by certain physical characteristics, Greenesmith said.

While the urge to define femininity has been around for some time, the question of how one defines a woman has been a recurring fixation among conservatives this year.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked how she would define a woman during her confirmation hearings, for example. And at a GOP event earlier this year, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she had an easy answer: were a creation of God. We were coming from Adams rib.

Republicans thought it was easy to define a woman. Then they tried.

Speaking to Morgan, Gray said: Being a little girl is quite an epic, you know? And you can’t have that just because you want to be a woman.

The comments echo a transphobic trope that trans people are deceptive or deceitful, Greenesmith said. Grays’ remarks also erase the experiences of trans children, and the trans girl in particular, they said.

It’s personal for Greenesmith, who said it was a shocking revelation to realize I wasn’t raised as a girl. I was raised as a non-binary person.

It’s the same thing trans women say: I wasn’t raised as a man. I was told everything I did was wrong and shaped, sometimes violently, what a man should be, Greenesmith said.

In Grays’ comments, Gill-Peterson sees the more established problem of defining who is a proper girl or woman, what she looks like, what her background is, how she behaves.