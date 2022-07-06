Tired of the Maldives, all of Bollywood is on vacation in London right now!





We met so many celebrities vacationing in the Maldives last year and how? I felt like all of Bollywood was in the Maldives. But this year, it seems their vacation spot has changed to London. For almost over a month now, almost every Bollywood celebrity has been posting about their time in London. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi summed up almost all of the names in her recent Instagram post. List of Bollywood celebrities in London currently Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently flew to London with her husband, Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar. She realized that a majority of Bollywood is on vacation in London itself and couldn’t help but post the fact. She posted a photo of Trafalgar Square in London on her Instagram handle and in the caption she mentioned the names of all the celebrities who are currently in London. She started the legend with All Mumbai descended on London!. then went on to name celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Shibani and Farhan Akhtar, Ram and Amita Madhwani, Taapsee Pannu, Deepak Parekh, Konkona Sen, Anurag Kashyap, Nandita Das, Shahid Kapoor with his family and Aparna Sen. Also read:Karan Johar dines at this iconic Indian restaurant in London, spots Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Celebrities attended Adele’s concert in London A user commented on Shabanas’ post and added other names like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Sara Ali Khan which the veteran had missed. Besides the names mentioned, actor Akshay Kumar and his wife, author Twinkle Khanna were also in London with their children to attend Adele’s concert at BST Hyde Park. On the work side, Shabana Azmi will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Also read:Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan turned away from London restaurant and are hungry

