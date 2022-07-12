Robin Williams The Movie: Actor’s Great Impression Makes People Want The Full Movie





Mom on TikTok known as Laura Love gained millions of followers sharing her positive parenting adventures with her two young sons, Jonah and Carter. It’s not all sunshine and roses, she’s clear about the amount of work and repetition that gentle parenting takes, and she’s honest about when she herself slips into reactive habits. A recent viral video shows some of the results of this parenting approach. In the video, LauraLove shares how she reacts to several different parenting scenarios, then shows how her kids are handling them weeks or months later. As she says, soft parenting doesn’t always yield immediate results (because it’s not fear-based), but being consistent and patient pays off over time. Check it out: @lauralove5514 Soft parenting does not always produce immediate results as it is not fear based BUT if you are consistent you will see them actively using what they are learning Be patient! #fyp #foryou #toddlermom #parenting #gentleparenting #breakingthecycle #positivediscipline #respectfulparenting #viral Of course, this compilation does not show the whole story. She also shared a video that further detailed the spilled coffee storyline. She was initially upset, so she modeled staying quiet until she calmed down, which also helped her son understand the spill was a problem without embarrassing him. The natural consequence was that he had to clean up the mess, but he also learned why it was not a good idea to drag it and how it impacted the person drinking it. @lauralove5514 Reply to @mairenicadhla As requested here is the whole video and how I replied #gentleparenting #foryou #fyp #PassTheBIC #viral #toddlermom #momlife #parenting #positivediscipline And yes, she said “that really delicious coffee you made for me”. Her children make food all the time, which is quite normal for young children raised in a Montessori educational model. @lauralove5514 Alright, but how sweet is that?!? #UnsealTheMeal #fyp #foryou #montessori #gentleparenting #viral (Don’t worry, this knife is a toddler chopper, which cuts fruits and vegetables but not the skin.) Some of her most popular videos are when she gives her eldest son something from the fridge and sees what he does with it. His cooking skills are impressive. Just look: @lauralove5514 So many requests for another one! Luckily Carter told me in the morning that he felt like cooking today so I surprised him after nap with some onions #takeaNAIRbreak #foryou #viral #fyp #viral #montessori #cooking #recipe #toddlermom (“Where is my seasoninoningoningwill be my main cooking mantra from now on.) Parenting is a long game, and positive discipline takes full advantage of that fact. Rather than seeing unwanted behavior as a character flaw to be crushed, gentle parenting looks for underlying unmet needs, unexpressed feelings, or ununderstood lessons and addresses those things. Positive parenting recognizes that children are simply learning and that harsh punishments will often lead to worse results later, even if they stop short-term behavior. Thanks to LauraLove for showing what respectful parenting can look like and how effective it can be. keep readingShow less

