Netflix and the production company share their responses after the death of two actors in a car accident





Tragedy has struck the set of Netflix’s comic-adapted thriller The chosen on June 16, when two members of its cast – Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar – were killed in a car accident near the set where the series was filming. Several others were reportedly injured and production was halted as SAG-AFTRA has launched an investigation in the accident. Netflix and The chosenRedrum’s production company has now reacted to this shocking and devastating event. The accident involved a group of The chosenThe cast and crew members were driving in a van from Santa Rosalía to the local airport, when the van reportedly left the road and overturned. Six other people in the vehicle were hospitalized in stable condition. Netflix expressed its executives’ condolences days after the actors’ deaths, a spokesperson for the streaming service saying in a statement (per EO ): We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that claimed the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and those injured in this unfortunate accident. Safety on set is always an important issue, and it’s a topic we see highlighted whenever there’s a death or injury that occurs in the workplace – including the 2017 death of Deadpool 2 Seine Harris stuntwoman and more recently when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of Alec Baldwin Rust. Although the van accident technically did not happen on set itself, SAG-AFTRA said it was in contact with Mexican actors union ANDA, and production was halted while they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Production company Redrum also released a statement, saying it is cooperating with local authorities and supporting all those who have been hurt by the “unspeakable tragedy”: All of us on The Chosen One production are shocked by the tragic accident that happened last Thursday while we were in transit from Santa Rosalía, Baja California to the local airport. We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleagues Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González and stand in close support of all those affected by this unspeakable tragedy. Redrum cooperated with local authorities and initial reports and testimony indicate that all safety protocols were in place and it was an unfortunate accident. The chosen was filming season 3 (with the first two seasons available for Netflix Subscribers ). Based on the comic american jesus written by Mark Millar – who designed the source material for and product Jupiter’s Legacy for the streamer — and Peter Gross, The chosen tells the story of a child who learns that he is the reincarnated Jesus Christ, and that it is up to him to save humanity from itself. Season 1 premiered in June 2019, with all six episodes of Season 2 released in December of the same year. We don’t know if or when The chosen will return to production, or when more answers about the crash and the future of the franchise are likely to come, though the results of the investigation should help shed some light on that. Our condolences continue to go out to the friends and family of Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, and we hope for a full recovery for others involved in the van accident.

