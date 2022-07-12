Box office secret: Experts give their take on changing trends in Bollywood

Year after year the films have passed and we have witnessed pure madness around some of them. From the days of Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan to when Bollywood’s ‘Khan Trinity’ ruled the industry, a lot has changed and for good. Since change is perhaps the only constant on this planet, we now see modern stars like Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor and others doing something completely different from what the Khan trinity may have. -be done at this age. Although a lot of pre-release and post-release scans are done, it’s hilarious and possibly dangerous at the same time that even today we haven’t really found a fixed formula to ensure that a film achieves basic success at the box office. . Yes, we understand that no one can guarantee a blockbuster because they are never planned. But hey, isn’t it funny that despite so much analysis and research into what audiences like and how their preferences evolve, we as an industry are still struggling to fly?

The Covid-19 pandemic had already played a huge spoilsport for the film industry. In a rather uncontrolled and forced way, they have no choice but to be confined to their respective homes to enjoy the content of their mobiles, laptops and tablets. Also, attractive OTT subscription rates are perhaps another reason why people are willing to hold their horses and wait for a certain movie to hit their OTT platform instead of showing enthusiasm for it. watch the first day broadcast. Well, no wonder we don’t see long lines building up outside movie theaters for tickets, a very common occurrence in the 80s and 90s.

Yes, there was a lot of expectation from some stars and their films once theaters reopened after the third wave. However, unfortunately the majority of the films, except for a handful, were not delivered. While the likes of big stars like Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn couldn’t quite live up to expectations due to which Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 bombed ridiculously at the box office, films like Pushpa, RRR and KGF 2 certainly took over. on madness. So what exactly is going on? The only exception in this case so far has to be Kartik Aaryan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It may be operating on a completely different level and that is certainly great for its fans and celebrity value. So the big question is, are fans no longer interested in watching their favorites kill the 70mm screen just with their presence? Does high octane action or products with fine visual effects have no value on the big screen today? Three of the country’s leading film critics, Subhash K Jha, Komal Nahta and Ram Kamal Mukherjee share their opinion with us exclusively.

Subhash K Jha: There are no proper guidelines as to what works and what doesn’t. After Covid-19, everything is very uncertain. To say that big glasses will work is wrong. Just because Rajamouli’s RRR and KGF 2 movies worked doesn’t mean all the shows will work. Regarding the comedies, one worked and the other didn’t. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worked while JugJugg Jeeyo didn’t. So right now I feel like the box office is completely unpredictable and eccentric and I feel like I don’t have any answers in terms of what will work. What I can say the film industry should do is stop making outdated, outdated films and stop relying on old formulas. Give audiences something new as they are now accustomed to watching movies and content from around the world on OTT. Watching outdated, formal, old-fashioned movies just won’t work. That’s all I know for now.

Komal Nahta: Films that do not appeal to the public fail. So it’s not that movies that look good fail. Movies that deserve to fail fail. Runway 34’s second half was unnecessary and therefore failed. The concept and nature of JugJugg Jeeyo was so “un-Indian” in thought that it had to fail. So I think good content works and it’s only bad content that fails.

Ram Kamal Mukherjee: It is clear that the public does not want to spend Rs 1500 a weekend to watch something that can be viewed on the home screen. They come to attend visual extravaganzas and language is no longer a barrier. The “star system” is collapsing, where a mainstream actor like Akshay Kumar (Prithviraj Chauhan) or Ranveer Singh (Jayeshbhai Jordaar) barely manages to carve out a place at the box office, while completely unknown names (in Bollywood ) like Allu Arjun (Pushpa) Ram Charan/Jr NTR (RRR) and Yash (KGF 2) took the box office by storm. We are now back to a trend where people cared about content and not just “star presence”.

Of course, this is also a phase and therefore I feel that this too will end. But it’s time for people to get back to the big screen and watch movies like Kahaani, Piku, and Bheja Fry. Economic recovery or financial boom can only help bring back the golden age of Bollywood.

Well, all we can hope for is that the great minds that matter in Bollywood listen to these important comments shared by some of the most knowledgeable critics that have existed in the country and for many years. Hold on to Bollywood, it’s time to pull up your socks and go. We believe in you. The question you need to ask yourself is, “Do you believe in yourself?

Also Read: Akshay Kumars Samrat Prithviraj to Hrithik Roshans Jodhaa Akbar: Best Bollywood Movies For All History Lovers