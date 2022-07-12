Trulieve Opens New Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Hollywood, Florida





Opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary will include plenty of partner giveaways, music, food trucks, offers and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. As always, all new customers are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any time. Floridabased on location.

“Trulieve is excited to expand access to medical cannabis to more patients in Florida and build strong relationships in the Hollywood community,” saidKim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. “We are driven by our commitment to providing personalized, high-quality patient care in a safe and comfortable environment.” As the state’s leading provider of medical cannabis, Trulieve’s retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals through every step of their cannabis journey. Trulieve dispensaries everywhere Florida offering on-site consultations to help patients obtain the appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure an optimal cannabis experience. Trulieve patients across Florida can choose fromthe largest selection of THC and CBD productsavailable in a variety of consumption methods, including smoking flowers, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Designed to meet the needs of each patient, our in-house brand portfolio includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One and Sweet Talk. Patients also have access to beloved brands such as Bellamy BrothersBhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, DeLisioso, Love’s Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively from Trulieve in Florida. For more information or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.comand log on to instagramWhere Facebook. About Trulieve Trulieve is a vertically integrated, industry-leading cannabis company and multi-state operator in the United States operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Floridaand Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised to accelerate its growth and expansion, expanding its scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its portfolio of brands, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. To learn more about Trulieve, visit Trulieve.com. Facebook:@Trulieve

