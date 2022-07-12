‘Yellowstone’ actor collected $96,000 in disability benefits while working on the show, officials say





A ‘Yellowstone’ actress has been charged with insurance fraud after collecting nearly $97,000 in disability benefits while working on the show, authorities said Monday. QOrianka Kilcher, 32, of North Hollywood, has been charged with two counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud, according to California Department of Insurance. The department said Kilcher received $96,838 in disability benefits even though she worked on “Yellowstone” from July 2019 to October 2019. Kilcher played Angela Blue Thunder on the Paramount Network show. Kilcher said she injured her neck and shoulder while starring in the movie Dora and the Lost City of Gold “in 2018, according to the statement from the state insurance department. She saw a doctor but did not respond to an insurance company processing his claim. A year later, Kilcher told the insurance company that she needed treatment and had been offered work since the injuries, but couldn’t take it because she was in too much pain, according to the press release. Around this time, she began collecting disability benefits, according to state officials. But an investigation found Kilcher was working, making the benefits she received “undeserved”, according to the statement. Kilcher was arraigned in May shortly after she surrendered, according to the Insurance Department. His next court date is scheduled for August 7. Kilcher’s attorney did not immediately respond Tuesday morning to a request for comment from NBC News. The lawyer, Michael Becker, said The Associated Press that Kilcher had been injured while riding in a production vehicle. Third party doctors verified his injury and entitlement to benefits. Ms Kilcher was always upfront with her doctors and healthcare providers … and she never intentionally accepted benefits she didn’t believe she was entitled to, Becker said. Kilcher will defend herself vigorously and asks that she enjoy the presumption of innocence inside and outside the courthouse, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/yellowstone-actor-collected-96000-disability-benefits-working-show-off-rcna37788 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos