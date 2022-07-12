‘Yellowstone’ actor Q’Orianka Kilcher charged with disability payment fraud – National





Actor Q’Orianka Kilcher, who participated in the TV show Yellowstone and is best known for portraying Pocahontas in the 2005 film The new Worldwas accused of illegally collecting nearly $97,000 (about $130,000) in disability benefits. Kilcher, 32, of North Hollywood, is charged with two counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud, according to a Monday Press release from the California Department of Insurance (CDI). In October 2018, Kilcher reportedly injured her neck and right shoulder while working on the set of the 2019 filmDora and the Lost City of Gold. Read more: Johnny Depp settles assault lawsuit filed by ‘City of Lies’ crew member After seeing a doctor a few times that year, Kilcher stopped treatment. A year later, in October 2019, Kilcher contacted the insurance company handling her claim and said she needed additional medical help, according to the press release. The CDI says she told a doctor she had severe neck pain and could not accept work due to the severity of her injury. The story continues under the ad “Based on Kilcher’s statements to the doctor, she began receiving temporary total disability benefits,” the press release said. Between 2019 and 2021, Kilcher received $96,838 in temporary disability benefits. Read more: NASA’s James Webb Telescope will unveil more photos of exoplanets, stars and galaxies The CDI says an investigation into Kilcher’s claim, however, revealed that during the period of her alleged disability she worked as an actress on Yellowstonewhere she portrayed Angela Blue Thunder for four episodes alongside Kevin Costner. Trending Stories Rogers outage: What we know so far about refunds for Friday’s service outage

James Webb Space Telescope: NASA reveals the world’s first color image His time on the set ofYellowstoneran from July 2019 to October 2019, although she told her doctor that she had been unable to work for a year. “According to records, she returned to the doctor and began receiving disability benefits five days after she last worked on the show,” the statement read. Read more: Pregnant US woman who received a ticket says fetus counts as 2nd passenger in carpool lane Kilcher turned himself in and was arraigned in May, according to the California Department of Insurance. Michael Becker, Kilcher’s attorney, says the actor was a passenger in a production vehicle when she was injured while filming Dora. The story continues under the ad Third party doctors verified his injury and entitlement to benefits. Ms. Kilcher has always been upfront with her doctors and healthcare providers…and she never intentionally accepted benefits she didn’t believe she was entitled to,” Becker said. Read more: Internet sides with sea lions caught on video charging San Diego swimmers Kilcher will vigorously defend herself and demand that she be granted the presumption of innocence inside and outside the courthouse,” Becker said. In 2010, Kilcher was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for tie to a White House fence. His mother was arrested alongside him and the couple told authorities they were protesting the visit of the president of Peru. Kilcher’s father is a native of Peru. with files from the Associated Press















