Why Hollywood’s Greatest Minds Are Recession-Proofing Their Finances

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 03: Sean “Diddy” Combs attends Black Tie For Quality Control’s CEO Affair … [+] Pierre “Pee” Thomas at the Fox Theater on June 02, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Getty Images



Being a household name on the big screen, selling shows, or having multiple top songs and albums isn’t enough for modern stardom anymore, and with good reason. There was a time when it was common for artists to sign exclusive contracts with production companies and record labels. These contracts often came with draconian rules that left them little time, freedom, or presence of mind for anything outside of the terms of their contracts.

But the old Hollywood contract system has long been swept away and today’s celebrities can wear as many hats as they can. The title of celebrity is no longer the alpha and omega of their existence; it’s now just another title on their business card.

It is currently not uncommon to read articles about celebrities who are successful in non-entertainment related pursuits. Some of Hollywood’s biggest names are investing heavily in everything from established industries, such as fashion and real estate, to relatively emerging spaces like the CBD.

This move beyond entertainment isn’t just about making more money, even if A-list actors, for example, already have a bag. 15 to 20 million dollars on average per film. It’s about building a financial ecosystem for themselves that guarantees wealth generation regardless of what’s happening on the entertainment front. It’s about leveraging their success and celebrity status to establish their long-term financial health.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Denzel Washington talks to Ethan Hawke in a scene from ‘Training Day’, 2001. (Photo by … [+] Warner Brothers/Getty Images) Getty Images



According to Priyanka Murthy, the founder of Access79, a disruptive jewelry brand that has created star-studded pieces worn by Hollywood stars, some of the most famous names in the entertainment industry are starting to see more success outside of their main service as artists.” She believes it is the endeavors that will keep them relevant beyond their early years.

Entertainment is not recession proof

If there was any doubt about the fickleness of the entertainment space, it was largely canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The consequence of the pandemic has been huge financial losses for different sectors of the economy, including Hollywood.

Artists have canceled tours and show organizers have pushed back festival events or restructured them into virtual events. Film studios have suspended several productions, reduced their budgets and even had to cut ties with certain actors for financial reasons. Cinemas and event centers were closed, causing global box office receipts to fall well below their projections for the second quarter of 2020, amounting to just $11.8 billion for the yeara Down 72.2% from $42.3 billion in 2019 revenue.

The pandemic has been a reality check for many people and businesses, including some celebrities, Murthy says. Whenever tragedies as widespread as the pandemic occur and quickly shake your main moneymaker, you learn that no business is ever one hundred percent infallible. This pandemic-induced recession has caused many Hollywood bigwigs to diversify their business and investment portfolios, essentially becoming multi-hyphenates.

Priyanka Murthy, being a multi-hyphenate herself, understands the financial buffer that wearing multiple business hats can provide. She is a former Fulbright scholar and attorney with an extensive litigation resume, having worked for some of the nation’s most powerful federal judges and reputable law firms. Beyond the legal world, Murthy has also made a name for herself as an entrepreneur, a feat which saw her appear on the Forbes 1000 list for 2021. She has founded two jewelry brands, Arya Esha and Access79, as its CEO. Murthys’ efforts with Arya Esha, her luxury jewelry brand, have seen her create quirky jewelry pieces that have been worn by celebrities including Julia Roberts, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lawrence and Lupita Nyongo, while Access79 is a trial run. disruptive and unconventional avant-garde. -buy a style brand that leverages technology to design an experience that connects women to the most unique jewelry and the best independent jewelry designers in a way that focuses on discovery and personalization.

A photo shoot featuring Access79 founder Priyanka Murthy. Access79



I’ve always been both analytical and creative and never liked the idea of ​​doing just one thing, no matter how skillful. So while the law satiated my analytical skills, I applied my creativity and business acumen to my jewelry brands. Said Priyanka Murthy, they say, you can’t have it all, but I believe you can

at least part of everything, and everyone from celebrities to working women are also starting to realize this.

I’ve built a luxury jewelry brand that makes women happy and celebrated. I am just as comfortable analyzing concrete data and developing legal arguments as I am creating unique jewelry.

The diversity of my skills and my businesses not only allows me to diversify and resist the recession my sources of income, but above all, it allows me to broaden my impact.

Fame is an adjective, not a noun

Fame is a marketable and salable commodity and top performers have perfected the art of leveraging their fame for paychecks. But fame can only go so far. Priyanka believes that fame, no matter how big, has an expiration date and it’s incumbent on celebrities to be proactive and use their time to create multiple streams of income that will continue even when fame follows its course. course, if they ever gave up entertainment.

As she says, fame is powerful while it lasts, but it’s a diminishing commodity. The passage of time will eventually make you less relevant. Fame is an adjective, not a noun, and that’s why I strive for impact and meaningful impact, not status.

There is also the issue of competition. Besides the fact that fame is not only fleeting, it is also extremely competitive. Thanks primarily to social media, the creative economy has evolved to the point where a 13-year-old girl creating videos in her bedroom can arguably become as famous as a seasoned celebrity who studied for years at Juilliard. The 13-year-old can also probably do it in less time, and without going through half the trouble the A-lister probably faced.

Beautiful young woman recording live video for commercial makeup and cosmetics online … [+] with video player interface and full of positive feedback Getty



Now is probably the best time for rising celebrities, especially social media influencers, to start thinking more broadly and understanding that their celebrity status should be a means to a more lasting end. As Priyanka Murthy says, it’s an adjective, not a noun.

Celebrities do this either by starting a business from scratch, investing in an existing business, or making an outright purchase. Among these options you will find veterans of the wealth diversification game like Sean Combs, Oprah, Jay-Z and Rihanna. Even younger celebrities like Billie Eilish and Marsai Martin are jumping on the diversification bandwagon early on.

Some celebrities are still in the honeymoon phase of their careers and basking in their fame, but those who have been around for a while are finally embracing the diversification of their numbers. Of course, we should all think the same way, celebrity or not.