Entertainment
Why Hollywood’s Greatest Minds Are Recession-Proofing Their Finances
Being a household name on the big screen, selling shows, or having multiple top songs and albums isn’t enough for modern stardom anymore, and with good reason. There was a time when it was common for artists to sign exclusive contracts with production companies and record labels. These contracts often came with draconian rules that left them little time, freedom, or presence of mind for anything outside of the terms of their contracts.
But the old Hollywood contract system has long been swept away and today’s celebrities can wear as many hats as they can. The title of celebrity is no longer the alpha and omega of their existence; it’s now just another title on their business card.
It is currently not uncommon to read articles about celebrities who are successful in non-entertainment related pursuits. Some of Hollywood’s biggest names are investing heavily in everything from established industries, such as fashion and real estate, to relatively emerging spaces like the CBD.
This move beyond entertainment isn’t just about making more money, even if A-list actors, for example, already have a bag. 15 to 20 million dollars on average per film. It’s about building a financial ecosystem for themselves that guarantees wealth generation regardless of what’s happening on the entertainment front. It’s about leveraging their success and celebrity status to establish their long-term financial health.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
According to Priyanka Murthy, the founder of Access79, a disruptive jewelry brand that has created star-studded pieces worn by Hollywood stars, some of the most famous names in the entertainment industry are starting to see more success outside of their main service as artists.” She believes it is the endeavors that will keep them relevant beyond their early years.
Entertainment is not recession proof
If there was any doubt about the fickleness of the entertainment space, it was largely canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The consequence of the pandemic has been huge financial losses for different sectors of the economy, including Hollywood.
Artists have canceled tours and show organizers have pushed back festival events or restructured them into virtual events. Film studios have suspended several productions, reduced their budgets and even had to cut ties with certain actors for financial reasons. Cinemas and event centers were closed, causing global box office receipts to fall well below their projections for the second quarter of 2020, amounting to just $11.8 billion for the yeara Down 72.2% from $42.3 billion in 2019 revenue.
The pandemic has been a reality check for many people and businesses, including some celebrities, Murthy says. Whenever tragedies as widespread as the pandemic occur and quickly shake your main moneymaker, you learn that no business is ever one hundred percent infallible. This pandemic-induced recession has caused many Hollywood bigwigs to diversify their business and investment portfolios, essentially becoming multi-hyphenates.
Priyanka Murthy, being a multi-hyphenate herself, understands the financial buffer that wearing multiple business hats can provide. She is a former Fulbright scholar and attorney with an extensive litigation resume, having worked for some of the nation’s most powerful federal judges and reputable law firms. Beyond the legal world, Murthy has also made a name for herself as an entrepreneur, a feat which saw her appear on the Forbes 1000 list for 2021. She has founded two jewelry brands, Arya Esha and Access79, as its CEO. Murthys’ efforts with Arya Esha, her luxury jewelry brand, have seen her create quirky jewelry pieces that have been worn by celebrities including Julia Roberts, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lawrence and Lupita Nyongo, while Access79 is a trial run. disruptive and unconventional avant-garde. -buy a style brand that leverages technology to design an experience that connects women to the most unique jewelry and the best independent jewelry designers in a way that focuses on discovery and personalization.
I’ve always been both analytical and creative and never liked the idea of doing just one thing, no matter how skillful. So while the law satiated my analytical skills, I applied my creativity and business acumen to my jewelry brands. Said Priyanka Murthy, they say, you can’t have it all, but I believe you can
at least part of everything, and everyone from celebrities to working women are also starting to realize this.
I’ve built a luxury jewelry brand that makes women happy and celebrated. I am just as comfortable analyzing concrete data and developing legal arguments as I am creating unique jewelry.
The diversity of my skills and my businesses not only allows me to diversify and resist the recession my sources of income, but above all, it allows me to broaden my impact.
Fame is an adjective, not a noun
Fame is a marketable and salable commodity and top performers have perfected the art of leveraging their fame for paychecks. But fame can only go so far. Priyanka believes that fame, no matter how big, has an expiration date and it’s incumbent on celebrities to be proactive and use their time to create multiple streams of income that will continue even when fame follows its course. course, if they ever gave up entertainment.
As she says, fame is powerful while it lasts, but it’s a diminishing commodity. The passage of time will eventually make you less relevant. Fame is an adjective, not a noun, and that’s why I strive for impact and meaningful impact, not status.
There is also the issue of competition. Besides the fact that fame is not only fleeting, it is also extremely competitive. Thanks primarily to social media, the creative economy has evolved to the point where a 13-year-old girl creating videos in her bedroom can arguably become as famous as a seasoned celebrity who studied for years at Juilliard. The 13-year-old can also probably do it in less time, and without going through half the trouble the A-lister probably faced.
Now is probably the best time for rising celebrities, especially social media influencers, to start thinking more broadly and understanding that their celebrity status should be a means to a more lasting end. As Priyanka Murthy says, it’s an adjective, not a noun.
Celebrities do this either by starting a business from scratch, investing in an existing business, or making an outright purchase. Among these options you will find veterans of the wealth diversification game like Sean Combs, Oprah, Jay-Z and Rihanna. Even younger celebrities like Billie Eilish and Marsai Martin are jumping on the diversification bandwagon early on.
Some celebrities are still in the honeymoon phase of their careers and basking in their fame, but those who have been around for a while are finally embracing the diversification of their numbers. Of course, we should all think the same way, celebrity or not.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/joshwilson/2022/07/12/the-multi-hyphenate-celebrity-why-hollywoods-greatest-minds-are-recession-proofing-their-finances/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- OODA Loop – Strategically, is the PRC against the ropes? July 12, 2022
- The dilemma awaiting Johnson’s successor July 12, 2022
- ‘Yellowstone’ actor charged with criminal fraud July 12, 2022
- Spring overview: Women’s tennis July 12, 2022
- Get the newest Apple Watch for $120 off July 12, 2022