7 upcoming Bollywood sequels to look forward to

Upcoming Bollywood Sequels: Many Bollywood movies are about to be released. Following the coronavirus epidemic, many producers are now distributing their films via the OTT platform. The sequel to some films is currently in production. Audience response to the first segment was overwhelmingly positive. Thus, the creators of the film have chosen to revive the sequel.

Sequels have the advantage of having a fan ready to follow since viewers of the movie or previous movies in the series are eager to see what happens in the franchise in the future. At a time when Bollywood is going all out to bring audiences back to theaters, this can be a huge plus for any director.

movies like Don, Dhoom, Hera Pheri, Dabanggand Tanu marries Manu are some of the rare examples of popular suites. The most recent of these is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2which was released on May 20 and was widely discussed whether it would be well received by audiences and the box office. The film was the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 as of June 23, 2022, with a worldwide total of 262.04 crore ($34 million).

Here is a compiled list of some upcoming Bollywood sequels:

Hera Phéri 3

The third part of the famous comedy-drama Hera Phéri, starring Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar, is currently in production. In a recent interview, producer Firoz Nadiadwala said that Hera Phéri 3 will have the original cast in addition to confirming that it was now in production.

The producer said bollywood hungama“You will be able to see it very soon with the same cast of stars Akshay Ji, Paresh Bhai and Suniel Ji. The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It will be done in the same way, maintaining the innocence characters. We cannot take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be very careful in terms of content, story, storyline, characters, mannerisms, etc.

Dostana 2

The romantic comedy Friendly from 2008 starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. The film’s initial stars included Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and television artist Lakshya Lalwani. However, the project was scrapped when Kartik Aaryan was reportedly removed from it. The story is written by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Arora, Rishabh Sharma and D’Cunha.

Golmael 5

Golmaal, Rohit Shetty’s best-known and most popular comedy series, is set to release its fifth episode. The audience is ready to laugh even harder this time. This Golmaal franchise will be named as Phir Golmael, The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Johnny Lever and Tara Sutaria. It should be released in 2023.

Krish 4

Hrithik Roshan as krish will hit the big screen soon, and fans can’t wait. In Krish 4, which will be directed and written by his father Rakesh Roshan, the actor is expected to reprise his role as a superhero. Production on the film will begin in June this year, according to a source close to the team. The story is written by Sanjay Gupta.

Hrithik Roshan will play a dual role in this film, both as a superhero and a supervillain. The sequel will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an important role.

Ishq Vishk rebound

Ishq Vishk, a 2003 coming-of-age romance drama that served as the Bollywood debut album for Shahid Kapoor, holds a special place in the hearts of audiences due to its breezy romantic component and a dash of humorous and realistic moments that will take you back to your college days. Due to its storyline and subject matter, the film, which also starred Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasury and Vishal Malhotra, has particularly strong appeal among children born in the 1990s. Although many still enjoy watching this film on TV and OTT platforms.

Ishq Vishk reboundstarring Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal in the lead roles, was revealed by the film’s producers on June 2.

Jibraan Khan has starred as a child actor in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Rishteyand Kyo Kii…Principal Jhuth Nahin Bolta. Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina makes her Bollywood debut in this film. The performances of Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal in Mismatched was praised by many.

Go Goa Gone 2

2013’s horror/thriller Go Goa Gone, which also had humor, was an experiment that turned out to be fruitful. As a result, the group released Go Goa Gone 2, a sequel. Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das, Kunal Khemu, Puja Gupta and Anand Tiwari continue to play important roles. Radhika Madan is also a member of the ensemble. Currently undetermined, the release date is most likely this year.

OMG 2 – Oh my God! 2

An upcoming Hindi satirical comedy-drama film titled OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 was written and directed by Amit Rai. The main cast includes Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. It is a sequel to the 2012 film by Umesh Shukla OMG – Oh my God!