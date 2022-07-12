Entertainment
James Caan: My lunches, hiccups and golf shoe hunts with the Hollywood legend | James Caan
I I don’t remember calling him James. It was Jimmy from the start. An email came from his agent: Jimmy wanted to talk about my script but he preferred to meet me in person. Could I come to Los Angeles? I was on the next flight. I really wanted him for the role of Tom Rockwell, a retired air force colonel who had a lot to hide, for my movie Out of Blue, a neo-noir adaptation of Martin Amis’ novel Night Train, starring Patricia Clarkson as the detective investigating the death of Tom’s daughter.
I met Jimmy at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the beating heart of old Hollywood. I expected him to be late but he was already there, at his usual table, in the best light in the room. It was in the late 70s and full of life and stories. As I sat next to him I couldn’t help but think of all the legendary characters he had played, all the amazing directors he had worked with, but I just knew that, for me sure he said yes to playing Tom, I must not have looked the least bit intimidated by the whole thing.
Jimmy eased the way, saying that even though he had made movies for the money, he had lost a house in each of his four divorce settlements, so he had no choice. he had no plans to do Out of Blue for this reason. Hell, there was hardly any money to be had. What was the budget? How was it possible? When I slammed my fists into fight mode to say it could be done, he looked dismissive and said, “That’s not how you fight!” I will teach you how to box one day! He was determined to get me in the ring, and somehow, in the months to come, he did.
It was an hour into our meeting before we had even looked at the menu, and in that moment Jimmy made me feel like I was the only vegetarian hed ever met. I chose the avocado on toast, which he claimed he had never heard of before. But he ordered it too, and when it arrived, that was the only time I saw him dumbfounded. It was giant and embellished with grapefruit. We started laughing and found it hard to stop.
He made me cry though, and so did he, when he told me that after he made his first pile of dough, he bought his parents a limo surprising them with it in front of the small basement apartment in the Bronx where he grew up and his parents still lived. Although his father drove the car through the streets with pride, he couldn’t bring himself to be proud of his son. Even when Jimmy was a kid and shone in a baseball game, his dad praised another teammate’s skill instead. All these decades later, Jimmy longed for the love he never felt from his father. He was still in pain.
By the time Jimmy said yes to being in Out of Blue, I was on a high. When I got back to the UK, his daily phone calls started and they went into pre-production in New Orleans. Eventually, even though I loved it and was energized by everything he had to say, I became concerned: we only had 28 days to shoot the film and if he expected so much attention on set , I would not meet my deadline. On the next phone call, I told her I didn’t have the luxury of time and we ended up fighting and yelling at each other. When we both calmed down, we were laughing, and I was charmed when Jimmy said he loved his in-depth conversations with Karel Reisz on The Gambler, and felt we were doing the same.
When he stipulated that Tom should wear a particular type of old-fashioned golf shoes, costume designer Abby OSullivan was shown a photo of Jimmy’s faded golf shoes by her assistant. We speculated if Jimmy just wanted new shoes, and maybe he did. After all, when he finished filming, he left in everything clothes of his characters saying: Thanks for my new look, kid. But it certainly wasn’t just that: he was obsessed with his characters, and he loved tweaking the details, inside and out, from his shoes to his hat.
I asked Toby Jones, who played the prime murder suspect in the film, to take it easy during a violent confrontation scene, because Jimmy wasn’t in very good health. Afterwards, Toby said the thrill of being in the orbit of this generation of movie actors lasted until Jimmy managed to find the power to slam him against the wall and slam his cane against his throat. He gave it his all, and it showed: his Tom was brilliantly twisted.
I will never forget the moment, as we were leaving the Beverley Hills Hotel that day, when Jimmy and I walked past the piano player and he launched into the Godfather theme. Jimmy stopped in his tracks with delight. To listen! he said. Can you believe it? I loved him for keeping every ounce of enthusiasm fresh and never forgetting how much he had become who he was: an incredible actor, a movie legend, one of the greatest. There will never be another like him but thankfully, because of all he gave of himself, to so many characters, he will always be with us.
