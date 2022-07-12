Heardle, a daily music trivia game, acquired by Spotify





by: Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire Job : Jul 12, 2022 / 12:22 PM CDT Updated: Jul 12, 2022 / 12:29 PM CDT

(NEXSTAR) Heardle, the online music guessing game, has been acquired by streaming giant Spotify, the company announced on Tuesday. The daily quiz, which debuted earlier this year, tasks players with identifying a song’s name and artist after hearing only a short snippet. Players who guess incorrectly, or choose to “skip”, may hear more of the song with each incorrect guess or skip. The game ends when a player submits the correct guess or fails to identify the song in all six guesses or skips. In other words, its Name That Tune for a new generation. 1 in 6 Wordle players complete their daily puzzle on the toilet!

We’re always looking for innovative and fun ways to improve music discovery and help artists reach new fans, said Jeremy Erlich, global head of music at Spotify, in a statement on Tuesday. Press release. Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs. . . and a way to compete with their friends to see who has the best musical knowledge. In the release, Spotify said the game would remain free and the look would also remain the same. A Spotify representative told Nexstar on Tuesday that the company plans to share more information about the possible expansion of the response pool in the near future. Worldle, a new country guessing game, offers frustrating fun for geography buffs

Heardle, which was developed by a web designer in London, was inspired by the success of the daily guessing game Wordle, Variety reported. The game designer created the first version of Heardle in about a day, according to the outlet. A Spotify representative would not disclose details of the deal. But the inspiration for Heardle Wordle was bought by the New York Times in January somewhere in the low seven figures, confirmed the Times.

