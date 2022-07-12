It has been 2 decades since Shahrukh Khan’s iconic film Devdas was released. This timeless classic was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it had Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in other key roles. Bharat Shah produced this epic romance drama.

On the film’s 20th anniversary, Bhansali’s production house used its social media handles and released some never-before-seen photos of the main actors. It is based on the novel Devdas written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Devdas was a huge commercial success. The film won five national awards and eleven Filmfare awards at the time. It premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. It was also India’s submission for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. The film was also nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Non-English Language Film. Devdas was the most expensive Indian film at that time. Devdas still remains a special film in the Indian film industry.

Items you may be interested in:


Ad: Teluguruchi – Learn.. Cook.. Enjoy Tasty Food