Watch: Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn plays Metallica’s puppet master, for real | Guitare.com

Actor Joseph Quinn from the hit Netflix series stranger things earned the respect of guitar fans around the world for learning to play Metallicas Puppeteer for the show.

The epic scene from the Season 4 finale of stranger things saw metalhead character Eddie Munson played by Quinn shred a solo rendition of the band’s 1986 classic Puppeteer to help his friends kill the demon Vecna.

In a new video released by the show’s writers, Quinn can be seen playing quite skillfully to the thrash metal tune in what appears to be a garage. While the show had hired guitarist Aiden Fisher for close-ups and Metallic bassist Robert Trujillos Jr., Tye, for the version of Puppeteer who appears on the show, many fans are thrilled to hear that the actor at the center of their favorite TV moment has really worked hard.

I had been playing guitar since I was very young, so I was lucky to have a foundation there, Quinn said. Collider in a recent interview. But like I said, when I read the scripts, the next morning I went out and bought a guitar and started learning “Master of Puppets.”

That day Gaten and I got on the motorhome and got into it. It was very fun. I played most of it. We brought in some kind of black belt guitarist to do the solo because I’m a human being. It’s very fast, but the rest I did my best to figure out. It was very fun.”

Watch the iconic scene below.