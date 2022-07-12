Bollywood couples who could soon get married!

Bollywood weddings often make a buzz among fans. It’s heartwarming enough to watch your favorite stars get married for life in dream ceremonies. Although we have witnessed some amazing weddings recently, Vicky-Katrina and Ranbir-Alia being among them, there is a long queue of Bollywood stars who may be getting married soon. Let’s discover this interesting list:

1. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has been in a relationship with cricketer KL Rahul for some time now. The duo initially kept their affair out of the spotlight, but made it official on social media last year. The couple are expected to wed by the end of 2022.

2. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

The relationship between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor is one of the hottest topics in B’town. Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and they also have a son together. Arjun, on the other hand, has previously dated Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been together for four years now. They often take romantic vacations and are an integral part of each other’s lives. It’s only a matter of time when they would take their relationship to the next level.

3. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are by far the cutest couple in B’town right now. Their romance began on the sets of ‘Shershaah’ and we’ve already witnessed their powerful and adorable chemistry in the hit film. Sid and Kiara often fly away from India for secret vacations. They also visit each other’s homes in secret. However, they have never openly confessed their relationship in public. Although they haven’t spoken about their wedding plans, it wouldn’t be a shock if they were secretly planning a wedding like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Wouldn’t that be awesome though?

4. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Baaghi 2 co-stars Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are one of those couples who never admit they’re together. Whether it’s taking a romantic beach vacation, going out for lunch together, or being close to each other’s family, there’s nothing Disha and Tiger do that lovers don’t. not. However, they still carry the cliché label of “we’re just friends”. Well, as Shah Rukh Khan once said, “Pyaar dosti hai” and that seems apt in Tiger and Disha’s case.

5. Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika

Daughter of Kamal Haasan and popular actress Shruti Haasan is dating doodle artist and illustrator Santanu Hazarika. The duo are often seen together and do not hide their relationship on social networks either. They have also met their family members and we can expect them to get married soon.

6. Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria

Aadar Jain is from the Kapoor family. He is the son of Raj Kapoor’s youngest daughter, Rima Kapoor. Aadar has been dating actress Tara Sutaria for quite some time now. Tara has also been spotted very often at Kapoor Khandaan gatherings and functions. Now, when most eligible bachelor Ranbir Kapoor has hitched, Aadar Jain is next in line.

Another buzzing B’town couple are Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. Their love story began a few months ago on social networks. And now they have a solid relationship. Saba often attends Roshan family gatherings. Hrithik and Saba engage in eye-catching social media PDAs and also walk hand in hand in public places. Hrithik and his wife Sussanne Khan divorced in 2014 and Hrithik has been single for quite a long time. But if all goes well, we can expect the new couple to take the plunge and bond.

8. Susanne Khan and Arslan Goni

While Hrithik recently found companionship in Saba Azad, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has been dating Arslan Goni for some time now. The couple was recently on vacation in California. Sooner or later, they could formalize their relationship.

9. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Reports about Sonakshi Sinha’s marriage go viral from time to time. However, they always turn out to be wrong. But what is interesting is that Sonakshi has already found love with actor Zaheer Iqbal. He made their relationship Insta official on Sonakshi’s birthday this year. The wedding bells could soon be ringing at home.

10. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Talented Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are also in attendance. The duo would have gotten married in 2020 if the pandemic hadn’t happened. The couple are currently busy and waiting for the right time to get married.

Well, which of these couples is your favorite?

