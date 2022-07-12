Entertainment
Bollywood couples who could soon get married!
Bollywood weddings often make a buzz among fans. It’s heartwarming enough to watch your favorite stars get married for life in dream ceremonies. Although we have witnessed some amazing weddings recently, Vicky-Katrina and Ranbir-Alia being among them, there is a long queue of Bollywood stars who may be getting married soon. Let’s discover this interesting list:
1. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has been in a relationship with cricketer KL Rahul for some time now. The duo initially kept their affair out of the spotlight, but made it official on social media last year. The couple are expected to wed by the end of 2022.
Check: Athiya Shetty and the love story of KL Rahuls!
2. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
The relationship between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor is one of the hottest topics in B’town. Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and they also have a son together. Arjun, on the other hand, has previously dated Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been together for four years now. They often take romantic vacations and are an integral part of each other’s lives. It’s only a matter of time when they would take their relationship to the next level.
3. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are by far the cutest couple in B’town right now. Their romance began on the sets of ‘Shershaah’ and we’ve already witnessed their powerful and adorable chemistry in the hit film. Sid and Kiara often fly away from India for secret vacations. They also visit each other’s homes in secret. However, they have never openly confessed their relationship in public. Although they haven’t spoken about their wedding plans, it wouldn’t be a shock if they were secretly planning a wedding like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Wouldn’t that be awesome though?
4. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff
Baaghi 2 co-stars Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are one of those couples who never admit they’re together. Whether it’s taking a romantic beach vacation, going out for lunch together, or being close to each other’s family, there’s nothing Disha and Tiger do that lovers don’t. not. However, they still carry the cliché label of “we’re just friends”. Well, as Shah Rukh Khan once said, “Pyaar dosti hai” and that seems apt in Tiger and Disha’s case.
5. Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika
Daughter of Kamal Haasan and popular actress Shruti Haasan is dating doodle artist and illustrator Santanu Hazarika. The duo are often seen together and do not hide their relationship on social networks either. They have also met their family members and we can expect them to get married soon.
6. Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria
Aadar Jain is from the Kapoor family. He is the son of Raj Kapoor’s youngest daughter, Rima Kapoor. Aadar has been dating actress Tara Sutaria for quite some time now. Tara has also been spotted very often at Kapoor Khandaan gatherings and functions. Now, when most eligible bachelor Ranbir Kapoor has hitched, Aadar Jain is next in line.
Another buzzing B’town couple are Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. Their love story began a few months ago on social networks. And now they have a solid relationship. Saba often attends Roshan family gatherings. Hrithik and Saba engage in eye-catching social media PDAs and also walk hand in hand in public places. Hrithik and his wife Sussanne Khan divorced in 2014 and Hrithik has been single for quite a long time. But if all goes well, we can expect the new couple to take the plunge and bond.
8. Susanne Khan and Arslan Goni
While Hrithik recently found companionship in Saba Azad, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has been dating Arslan Goni for some time now. The couple was recently on vacation in California. Sooner or later, they could formalize their relationship.
9. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
Reports about Sonakshi Sinha’s marriage go viral from time to time. However, they always turn out to be wrong. But what is interesting is that Sonakshi has already found love with actor Zaheer Iqbal. He made their relationship Insta official on Sonakshi’s birthday this year. The wedding bells could soon be ringing at home.
10. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Talented Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are also in attendance. The duo would have gotten married in 2020 if the pandemic hadn’t happened. The couple are currently busy and waiting for the right time to get married.
Well, which of these couples is your favorite?
Check: Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlanis Never-Before-Seen Movie Set Video Surfaces Online
Sources
2/ https://lehren.com/entertainment/bollywood/kiara-sid-to-hrithik-saba-10-bollywood-couples-who-might-get-married-soon/137175/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- JAMA Survey: Significantly Reduced Adverse Events in U.S. Hospitals July 12, 2022
- PM Modi unveils Rs 16,800-cr projects in Jharkhand; inaugurates Deoghar Airport July 12, 2022
- The Breezy Linen LBD as comfortable as any nap robe July 12, 2022
- Pig heart to brain dead people July 12, 2022
- Boris Johnson’s departure will not affect arms deliveries to Ukraine, says British NATO ambassador July 12, 2022