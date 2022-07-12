Ahead of His Baton Rouge Show, Actor Marlon Wayans Talks Stand-Up Comedy, Upcoming Projects and More

Marlon Wayan apparently did everything from directing and acting in writing and producing and made the audience laugh every time. Wayans now takes on his role as a stand-up comedian as he embarks on the Microphone Fiend tour with an all-new comedy set.

Wayans will soon stop in Baton Rouge for a standing show at LAuberge Casino and Hotel this Saturday July 15th.

225 had the opportunity to chat with Wayans on the phone to discuss his new tour, stand-up process and upcoming plans.

You hold titles ranging from comedian and actor to producer and writer. What has been your favorite or most rewarding role in your career so far?

I love them all. So far I think collectively they’ve all been rewarding because they’re all different parts of the show. Your different skill sets are a lot like your children. Stand-up is kind of like my baby because I started it last. I’m good at it and it’s new, fun and instant. I like the crowd, the public and the energy. So, you know, I would say stand-up.

I read an article that said you’d be the one being laughed at on this tour? Why is that? Let us know what fans can expect from this show.

I make fun of others, of course, but that’s going to be about me. I like to do comedy that depreciates because I feel like audiences come to my shows to laugh and laugh at me. It’s about my opinions about the world, but it’s really my opinions about myself and how the world affects me. They will see how it goes. It’s a really beautiful journey, and I think it’s something we can all see and recognize and laugh with. It’s a type of show that feels good. It’s naughty, sure, but, at the same time, it’s real and physical. This is very fun. I make myself laugh on stage. It’s a good time.

Tell me a bit about how you prepare for a stand-up show. Do you stick to the jokes you’ve repeated or are you improving material?

I’m weird. I improvise all the time. If I make myself laugh, I go for it. This whole set I’ve now started with five minutes or three minutes on a certain topic. And that was about three months ago. I just kept going on stage and improvising and improvising. It’s still a work in progress. But then we were shooting a special in August, that’s how I feel good about the material.

You’ve been doing stand-up for over 10 years. How do you find new material for a stand-up tour?

Life is written. Life and God are my inspirations. Because I’ve written so many movies, but with stand-up, I’m just different. It doesn’t take me long to create a set. It’s a brand new set and that’s what I do now, but I had a brand new set before this one that I scrapped. There was a set before that that I also gave up, because I felt like that was the one I wanted to do right now. Then I’ll come back and do those other two as specials.

What do you think is the best part of a stand-up show?

Growth on stage. I look at the scene like a blank canvas, and I throw my body and my thoughts around. I’m just playing and having a good time.

You’ve spent a good part of your career making people laugh. Who are the celebrities, comedians or people in your life who make you laugh?

I grew up in a house full of legends, so I think my favorite people are my brothers and sisters. My family makes me laugh, like my nephews, my nieces and my children. I grew up in a house with my idols. How lucky am I?

When you go on tours like this, do you have the opportunity to explore the cities during your stops? If so, what do you like to do when you play tourist?

To eat. I’m not one for museums. I am one for food. I am a foodie. A gourmand and a drinker.

Have you ever been to Baton Rouge?

No, but I’m looking forward to it.

Other than the show, what are you most looking forward to doing while you’re here?

I’m going to Google, and I’ll tell you later.

What exciting future projects or projects can you share with your fans and our readers?

I have a movie coming out on Netflix called The Curse of Bridge Hollow. It’s a Halloween comedy, where Halloween decorations come to life. My daughter and I must work together to save the city and save the world.



