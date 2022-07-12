Entertainment
Ahead of His Baton Rouge Show, Actor Marlon Wayans Talks Stand-Up Comedy, Upcoming Projects and More
Marlon Wayan apparently did everything from directing and acting in writing and producing and made the audience laugh every time. Wayans now takes on his role as a stand-up comedian as he embarks on the Microphone Fiend tour with an all-new comedy set.
Wayans will soon stop in Baton Rouge for a standing show at LAuberge Casino and Hotel this Saturday July 15th.
225 had the opportunity to chat with Wayans on the phone to discuss his new tour, stand-up process and upcoming plans.
You hold titles ranging from comedian and actor to producer and writer. What has been your favorite or most rewarding role in your career so far?
I love them all. So far I think collectively they’ve all been rewarding because they’re all different parts of the show. Your different skill sets are a lot like your children. Stand-up is kind of like my baby because I started it last. I’m good at it and it’s new, fun and instant. I like the crowd, the public and the energy. So, you know, I would say stand-up.
I read an article that said you’d be the one being laughed at on this tour? Why is that? Let us know what fans can expect from this show.
I make fun of others, of course, but that’s going to be about me. I like to do comedy that depreciates because I feel like audiences come to my shows to laugh and laugh at me. It’s about my opinions about the world, but it’s really my opinions about myself and how the world affects me. They will see how it goes. It’s a really beautiful journey, and I think it’s something we can all see and recognize and laugh with. It’s a type of show that feels good. It’s naughty, sure, but, at the same time, it’s real and physical. This is very fun. I make myself laugh on stage. It’s a good time.
Tell me a bit about how you prepare for a stand-up show. Do you stick to the jokes you’ve repeated or are you improving material?
I’m weird. I improvise all the time. If I make myself laugh, I go for it. This whole set I’ve now started with five minutes or three minutes on a certain topic. And that was about three months ago. I just kept going on stage and improvising and improvising. It’s still a work in progress. But then we were shooting a special in August, that’s how I feel good about the material.
You’ve been doing stand-up for over 10 years. How do you find new material for a stand-up tour?
Life is written. Life and God are my inspirations. Because I’ve written so many movies, but with stand-up, I’m just different. It doesn’t take me long to create a set. It’s a brand new set and that’s what I do now, but I had a brand new set before this one that I scrapped. There was a set before that that I also gave up, because I felt like that was the one I wanted to do right now. Then I’ll come back and do those other two as specials.
What do you think is the best part of a stand-up show?
Growth on stage. I look at the scene like a blank canvas, and I throw my body and my thoughts around. I’m just playing and having a good time.
You’ve spent a good part of your career making people laugh. Who are the celebrities, comedians or people in your life who make you laugh?
I grew up in a house full of legends, so I think my favorite people are my brothers and sisters. My family makes me laugh, like my nephews, my nieces and my children. I grew up in a house with my idols. How lucky am I?
When you go on tours like this, do you have the opportunity to explore the cities during your stops? If so, what do you like to do when you play tourist?
To eat. I’m not one for museums. I am one for food. I am a foodie. A gourmand and a drinker.
Have you ever been to Baton Rouge?
No, but I’m looking forward to it.
Other than the show, what are you most looking forward to doing while you’re here?
I’m going to Google, and I’ll tell you later.
What exciting future projects or projects can you share with your fans and our readers?
I have a movie coming out on Netflix called The Curse of Bridge Hollow. It’s a Halloween comedy, where Halloween decorations come to life. My daughter and I must work together to save the city and save the world.
Sources
2/ https://www.225batonrouge.com/things-to-do/ahead-baton-rouge-show-actor-marlon-wayans-talks-stand-comedy-upcoming-projects
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- JAMA Survey: Significantly Reduced Adverse Events in U.S. Hospitals July 12, 2022
- PM Modi unveils Rs 16,800-cr projects in Jharkhand; inaugurates Deoghar Airport July 12, 2022
- The Breezy Linen LBD as comfortable as any nap robe July 12, 2022
- Pig heart to brain dead people July 12, 2022
- Boris Johnson’s departure will not affect arms deliveries to Ukraine, says British NATO ambassador July 12, 2022