Outdoor skate and rock show scheduled for July 30 in Vicksburg





Vicksburg City Park is the place to be on July 30 for an action-packed day of skating, rock-n-roll, and fun. The Muddy River Mosh Madness and HOT Summer Sk8! Daze will host skateboarding competitions in the afternoon, followed by live performances from four local bands. The event is a grassroots effort put together by local musicians and skaters who are passionate about their music, their sport and their community. “We decided to pool our money and do it ourselves for the kids and the community,” said co-host Brandon Bishop. “If it’s successful, and we think it will be, we’d like to do it a few times a year. Maybe spring and fall. Skaters will compete for cash and swag in a series of competitions from 3-6 p.m. There will be divisions for children and adults to participate in various games. Entry to compete in the SK8! Jam is just $10 and includes admission to concerts. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., just $5 gets you to see four great local bands with four different sounds. Under the Kudzua heavy concept band from here in River City, kickingan indie-rock band from Jackson, The death pangs of a staran avant-garde post-rock band from Vicksburg and chief towna new project from the members of Criminal Slang and Kuhn. “Real people with a heart and soul poured into original music,” Bishop said. “From alternative grunge to hard rock to instrumental to heavy metal; three of the bands are from Vicksburg and we have also invited Kicking from Jackson. Squeeze the Lime will be on site from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. to serve you delicious street tacos and refreshments. Come support the local skate and music scene at Muddy River Mosh Madness and HOT Summer Sk8! Daze, it promises to be a fun time for everyone!

