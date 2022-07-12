Mississippi Arts Commission awards Oxford actor and director $2,000 grant – The Oxford Eagle





Lauren Bone Noble of Oxford, Mississippi received a $2,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. This grant is one of more than $1.65 million in grants awarded by MAC in fiscal year 2023. MAC grants are made possible through ongoing funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. Our arts community is amazing, and we’re very excited to provide even more grants to artists across the state, nearly double from last year, said MAC Executive Director Sarah Story. Mississippis’ artistic legacy was built on the talents of its exceptionally creative citizens. These funds help support the next generation of incredible artists and ensure the continued history of artistic excellence in our state. Bone Noble is an actor, director, and writer, and is an assistant professor of movement for acting in the Department of Theater and Film at the University of Mississippi. She received an individual artist grant to present her solo show, “FURY!” to its Broadway debut in New York’s historic Theater Row. The show was chosen from thousands of applicants to participate in United Solo, the world’s largest solo theater festival. Selected by Critics Choice as the 2022 Best Solo Specialty Show at the Orlando Fringe, “FURY!” is an interactive and satirical reimagining of the Medea mythos in Bouffon’s delightfully nestled, delightfully adult clown style. Written by the Orlando Sentinel’s Matt Palm, Lauren Bone Noble masterfully shifts the emotional needle in her attention-grabbing show that begins with a highly effective comedic clown and spirals inexorably toward tragedy. She takes an age-old story and makes it sing and sting with contemporary resonance. The Mississippi Arts Commission is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that improve communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote arts education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. The MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi, and other private sources. For more information, visit www.arts.ms.gov.

