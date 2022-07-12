Hollywood Internship in Saratoga Homeland





SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) – Elizabeth Fox of Saratoga Springs has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation internship program, one of 40 students from across the country to be selected for 2022. the Foundation offers eight weeks of paid jobs at top Hollywood studios and production companies to college students nationwide. Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment straight to your inbox!

Fox graduated in 2022 from Stanford University and majored in History and Philosophy of Science and minored in Screenwriting and Film and Media Studies. Fox will intern this summer in the script development department of Gale Anne Hurd’s Valhalla Entertainment in Los Angeles. Valhalla Entertainment is a film and television company that produces “The Walking Dead” series. Fox was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. Being selected is like a validation of all my hard work over the past few years, Fox said. Breaking into this industry without any initial connection had always seemed like a daunting task; Knowing that the members of the Television Academy saw something promising in me despite my lack of fancy relationships or experience in a big company is a huge honor and reassured me as to where my passion, my commitment and my motivation can lead me. Albany teacher wins prestigious STEM award

I’m especially excited to work in script development at Valhalla Entertainment, a production company whose work I deeply admire,” Fox added. I am excited about the doors this program opens for me. I look forward to sharpening my skills and expanding my development and industry knowledge. I see an opportunity to make meaningful connections and learn directly from people in positions I hope to one day find myself in. The internship program also offers professional development sessions with TV industry leaders and personalized seminars covering building a personal brand and navigating the job market for participating students. Interns also become lifelong members of the Foundation’s alumni family, giving them access to events and networking opportunities throughout their careers in the industry.

