chicken barbecue, music, tractor pulls, carnival

WESTPORT It’s one of the most wonderful times of the year in town: the Westport Fair returns.
Celebrating its 67th year, the Westport Fair will take place July 13-17 at the fairgrounds at 200 Pine Hill Road.
Westport’s first fair was held at Westport High School in 1955 and has grown steadily for the past 67 years.
Westport Fair committee member Sharon Potter said this year’s fair will provide entertainment for all ages.
Once the doors open at 6 p.m. on July 13, each day’s festivities will offer something different for visitors to enjoy.
For kids, Potter said, there will be events featuring a mad scientist, the Toe Jam Puppet Band, a Magic Palooza show by Lon Cerel, and Pedal Pulls, to name a few.
Nightly musical entertainment will feature a variety of genres, including 60s music, classic country, classic rock, and even a tribute to Frank Sinatra.
Other entertainment includes daily performances by Robinson’s Racing Pigs and Paddling Porkers.
Potter also noted the many varieties of handles that will be on display at this year’s Westport Fair:
Our traditional pulls, gardens, farms, modified tractors, mini mass pullers, New England garden tractor pullers, south shore garden pullers and southern New England truck pullers will all be there this year.
And there is also a new addition:
New this year we have added a Double Tree class, weight transfer sled. It will be two tractors working as a team, Potter said.
There will also be exhibits of antique farm equipment, as well as 4-H and youth ranching contests. All vegetable and flower growers must enter their exhibits.
Horseshoe and cornhole tournaments will also take place this year.
This year there will even be a pet photo contest (for pets only).
There will also be craft vendors at this fair of the year.
And what is a fair without food?
Potter said local vendors at this year’s Westport Fair will include Top Concessions, Perry’s Bakery, Holy Ghost Society of Horseneck and Bootleg BBQ.
There will also be staples like fried dough, popcorn and Dels lemonade.
And, of course, there will be carnival rides.
The very popular annual Chicken BBQ will take place on Saturday, July 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets can only be purchased in advance for this event.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children. No refunds are available.
An adult meal includes half a chicken, potato salad, pickles, cranberry sauce, a bun and dessert. The children’s meal is the same except for the chicken: a child’s meal is served with a quarter of chicken.
Tickets for the Chicken BBQ can be purchased from any member of the Westport Fair Committee, or by visiting Eventbrite.
As every year, the Westport Fair awarded scholarships to local high school graduates.
We congratulate the Class of 2022 graduates, Potter said. Our 2022 winners are Nicholas Arruda, Madison Benson, Nathaniel Gifford, Dylan Métivier, Jayden Zuber and Keely Zuber.
Visitors to the fair can stop by the fair’s information stand to learn more and buy their own t-shirts, the proceeds of which benefit these annual fairs.
It’s exciting to once again open the doors to this annual social event, which brings neighbors and friends together, Potter said.
Daily admission to the Westport Fair is $5 for guests over 12. There is free parking on the north side of the fair. For more information, visit westportfair.com or fairs Facebook page.
Herald News / Taunton Daily Gazette, Editor and Digital Producer, Kristina Fontes can be contacted at [email protected]. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.
