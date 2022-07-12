10 Bollywood movies that flopped at the box office in 2022

Six months have passed since the year 2022 and the seventh is underway. This year, there have been more flops than successes. This is why it is said that this year is not good for Bollywood. Going deeper, it has been analyzed that this year Southern movies are earning well in Bollywood which is ultimately the reason why Hindi movies fell flat at the box office. Except for “The Kashmir Files”, “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, at the moment, “Rocketry The Nambi Effect” is at the box office. At the same time, JugJugg Jeeyo also makes a decent collection. So today we are going to tell you about Bollywood flop movies of 2022.

List of 10 Hindi movies that bombed at the box office

jhund

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru, Ankush Gedam, Abhinay Raj Singh

Director: Nagraj Manjule

Script: Vijay Barse (Amitabh Bachchan), a retired sports teacher, forms a football team of slum children to keep them away from drugs and crime. In addition, he strives to make them participate in a national tournament.

Amitabh Bachchan’s film, Jhund, the Megastar of the Century, could not do anything special at the box office. The film earned only 16 crores at the box office. The film is based on the life of retired sports teacher Vijay Barse, who founded a non-governmental organization (NGO) named Slum Soccer.

Attack – Part 1

Cast: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah

Director: Lakshya Raj Anand

Script: A terrorist attack leaves Arjun (John Abraham) paralyzed and overwhelmed by thoughts of his dead lover. So when the attacker returns, Arjun participates in an experiment for revenge.

Most of John Abraham’s films were successful at the box office, but Attack was not well received by audiences. The film only earned 18 crores and also failed to recoup its cost.

Jersey

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur

Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Script: A talented but failed cricketer decides to return to cricket in his late thirties, driven by a desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son’s wish for a shirt as a gift.

Audiences expected a lot from this Shahid Kapoor film, but the film was only able to earn 20 crore at the box office. The directors expected the film to do well, but it turned out to be a failure. 35 to 40 crores were invested in the making of this film.

Badhaai Do

Cast: Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar

Director: Harshvardhan Kulkarni

Script: Instead of coming out to their families, a gay man and a lesbian enter into a marriage of convenience to appease their parents. However, chaos quickly ensues when the woman’s girlfriend comes to live with the unlikely couple.

Although Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are known for their excellent content, their film could not show anything amazing at the box office. The film earned only 21 crores.

Bachchan Panandey

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi

Director: Farhad Samji

Script: An aspiring director attempts to track down a ruthless gangster to make a movie about gangster life, but his covert attempts to conduct the search fail when he gets caught snooping.

Akshay Kumar makes many films every year, and his films are doing well. But this year, he fails to make his magic work. His film “Bachchhan Paandey” starring Kriti Sanon earned only 68.61 crores at the box office and became a flop.

Dhaakad

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee

Director: Razneesh Ghai

Script: Avni, a highly skilled and deadly field operative, is given the mission to gather intelligence and eliminate Rudraveer, an international humanitarian and arms dealer who has been missing from the radar for ten years.

Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad also failed at the box office. The film’s trailer was appreciated, but the picture did poorly at the box office.

Samrat Prithviraj

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood

Director: Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Script: The heroism of fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan as he confronts Muhammad of Ghor

300 crores was spent to make Akshay Kumar’s film Samrat Prithviraj. It was a big budget movie but failed to get noticed at the box office. The film did business of only 80 crores worldwide.

Janhit Mein Jaari

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Paritosh Tripathi, Shaan Yadav, Vijay Raaz

Director: Jai Basantu Singh

Script : The story of a young girl, an activist who accepts a difficult job selling condoms in a small town of MP, India. The journey of the challenges she faces amidst social taboos and how she faces resistance from her family and the whole town.

This film by Nushrratt Bharuccha was supposed to give a social message, but it was also not appreciated by the audience. Costing 12 crores, this movie could only bring in 5 crores.

Heropanti 2

Cast : Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tara Sutaria.

Director: Ahmad Khan

Script: A vigilante is sent on a mission by the government to kill enemy troops. However, things go awry when he is mistaken for the leader of the troops.

Heropanti 2 received negative reviews from critics, saying Tiger deserved better. The film bombed the box office. It was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore and grossed around Rs 35 crore.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah

Director: Divyang Thakkar

Script: Shy Jayesh must defy his patriarchal family as he flees with his wife to save their unborn daughter from feticide.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar who received positive feedback on his content, he failed to win over the audience. After collecting just Rs. 64 lakhs in its second week, the film has now managed to pull in a total of Rs. 15.59 cr in its two-week run.

So these are failed movies that have been disasters at the box office. Some movies have received mixed reviews from audiences, but the left hasn’t even been viewed once.