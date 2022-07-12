‘Yellowstone’ actor Q’Orianka Kilcher, 32, charged with disability payment fraud

Yellowstone actor Q’Orianka Kilcher has been charged with illegally collecting nearly $97,000 in disability benefits while working on the TV show, authorities said Monday.

Kilcher, 32, was charged with two counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud, according to a statement from the California Department of Insurance.

In 2020, Kilcher played Angela Blue Thunder for four episodes of Paramount Network Western, which stars Kevin Costner.

She also portrayed Pocahontas in the 2005 film The New World and was in the 2019 film Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

While working on Dora in October 2018, Kilcher reportedly injured her neck and right shoulder, the insurance department said.

Yellowstone actor Q’Orianka Kilcher has been charged with illegally collecting nearly $97,000 in disability benefits while working on the TV show, the California Department of Labor said.

Kilcher, 32 (pictured on Sunday) has been charged with two counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud, according to a statement from the California Department of Insurance

A year later, Kilcher told an insurance claims doctor that she had been offered work but could not take it due to severe neck pain from her injury, the statement said. of the insurance department.

From 2019 to 2021, Kilcher received $96,838 in temporary disability benefits.

An investigation later found that Kilcher worked on Yellowstone for several months in 2019 during the time she claimed to be disabled, the department said.

While working on Dora and the Lost City of Gold in October 2018 (pictured), Kilcher reportedly injured her neck and right shoulder, the insurance department said

Kilcher shot to fame at the age of 15 in 2005 when she starred as Pocahontas in the nominated film The New World.

She landed a title role in the 2009 feature Princess Kaiulani, where she portrayed the princess during the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy.

“According to records, she returned to the doctor and began receiving disability benefits five days after she last worked on the show,” the statement read.

Kilcher surrendered and was arraigned in May, the statement said.

Her attorney, Michael Becker, said Kilcher was a passenger in a production vehicle when she was injured.

“Third-party doctors verified his injury and entitlement to benefits. Ms. Kilcher has always been upfront with her doctors and healthcare providers … and she never intentionally accepted benefits she didn’t believe she was entitled to,’ Becker said in a statement.

Kilcher will “defend herself vigorously and demand that she enjoy the presumption of innocence both inside and outside of the courthouse,” Becker said.

Her most recent roles were in the TV series The Alienist (pictured in 2018) and as Channing Tatum’s ex-wife in Dog

Kilcher also starred in Neverland and in Firelight alongside beleaguered Cuba Gooding, who faces charges of forcible touching and sexual abuse.

Kilcher shot to fame at the age of 15 in 2005 when she starred as Pocahontas in the nominated film The New World.

She then starred in the movie The Power of Few before landing a title role in the 2009 feature film Princess Kaiulani, where she portrayed the princess during the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy.

Kilcher also starred in Neverland and in Firelight alongside beleaguered Cuba Gooding, who faces charges of forcible touching and sexual abuse.

Her most recent roles were on the TV series The Alienist and as Channing Tatum’s ex-wife on Dog.