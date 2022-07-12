Entertainment
Fun Fest powered by Graphic Enterprises
Hours:
- Thursday, August 4 – noon to 7 p.m.
- Friday, August 5 – noon to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, August 6 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Fun Fest experiences, attractions, food and more
The Fun Fest stage will feature live entertainment including performances from a variety of musical artists, bands and community members
Hall of Fame Field Turf Games, Vendors and Giveaways
The Field Turf Hall of Fame will feature many experiences and vendors every day that will activate through games, contests and giveaways. Highlights from each day can be found in the daily schedules below.
Coors Light Beer Garden
Enjoy the Coors Light Beer Garden with some of your favorite Coors Light products, including the new Vizzy Villa! *Available for purchase
Hall of Fame wine flights
Taste exclusive wines made by Pro Football Hall of Famers! (Available for purchase.)
AVI food court
Stop by the AVI food court for your favorite tailgate-style dishes! *Available for purchase
Smooth cookies
Stop by Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce’s food truck, Smoosh Cookies, for delicious treats! (Available for purchase.)
Mall of Fame
Shop the Hall’s wide array of merchandise and gifts for you and your family! (Available for purchase.)
Daily Fun Fest Entertainment and Vendor Schedule
THURSDAY AUGUST. 4
(12 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Enjoy the Cleveland Cavaliers ‘All for Fun’ trailer with interactive games, photo ops and more!
Sacred Raptor Sanctuary
You’ll squeal with delight after seeing live animal shows including hawks, owls and vultures!
Madden Game Truck
Launch your game and compete against friends and family in the Madden Gaming Truck sponsored by Extreme Networks!
United States Air Force
Do you have a goal? Test your QB skills with the United States Air Force Football Throw.
US Marines
Test your strength and participate in the Chin up challenge with the United States Marines.
Virtual field goal kicker
Got what it takes? Test your kicking skills with a virtual goal kicker hosted by Constellation.
40 yard single dash second
How fast are you? Race against your friends and family in a 40 meter race sponsored by Second Sole.
Smith + Nephew OXINIUM Tower of Change
Visit Smith+Nephew at Fun Fest to play games and win prizes! Meet our surgical robot and discover OXINIUM◊ Joint replacement technology that helps Hall of Fame players rediscover their game.
FRIDAY AUGUST. 5
(12 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
Watch the McKinley Senior High School Marching Band kick off Community Day!
1:30 p.m. – CheerVille Ohio
Watch CheerVille Ohio Bring the Fun to Community Day
2:30 pm – En-Rich-Ment
Local youth organization – En-Rich-Ment – will be bringing the heat with their drum performance!
3:00 p.m. – Candy apples
You’ve seen them on Dance Moms – now watch Candy Apples Dance Center perform on the Hall’s Field Turf!
4:00 p.m. – For the dungeons
Get your groove on with local cover band For Keeps!
Special Artifact Presentations
Discover the history of football with the most knowledgeable docents in the Hall!
Sacred Raptor Sanctuary
You’ll squeal with delight after seeing live animal shows including hawks, owls and vultures!
Madden Game Truck
Launch your game and compete against friends and family in the Madden Gaming Truck sponsored by Extreme Networks!
United States Air Force
Do you have a goal? Test your QB skills with the United States Air Force Football Throw.
US Marines
Test your strength and participate in the Chin up challenge with the United States Marines.
Virtual field goal kicker
Got what it takes? Test your kicking skills with a virtual goal kicker hosted by Constellation.
40 yard single dash second
How fast are you? Race against your friends and family in a 40 meter race sponsored by Second Sole.
Smith + Nephew OXINIUM Tower of Change
Visit Smith+Nephew at Fun Fest to play games and win prizes! Meet our surgical robot and discover OXINIUM◊ Joint replacement technology that helps Hall of Fame players rediscover their game.
SATURDAY AUGUST. 6
(9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artists take the stage starting at 2:30 p.m. and include Resident Rocker JamPop, Marcus Smith Music and Jul Big Green!
3:30 PM – Hall of Fame Alumni Autograph Session presented by Panini
Fans can purchase Hall of Famers autographs back in the Autograph Session tent from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Learn more about what to expect here.
Sacred Raptor Sanctuary
You’ll squeal with delight after seeing live animal shows including hawks, owls and vultures!
Madden Game Truck
Launch your game and compete against friends and family in the Madden Gaming Truck sponsored by Extreme Networks!
United States Air Force
Do you have a goal? Test your QB skills with the United States Air Force Football Throw.
US Marines
Test your strength and participate in the Chin up challenge with the United States Marines.
Virtual field goal kicker
Got what it takes? Test your kicking skills with a virtual goal kicker hosted by Constellation.
40 yard single dash second
How fast are you? Race against your friends and family in a 40 meter race sponsored by Second Sole.
Smith + Nephew OXINIUM Tower of Change
Visit Smith+Nephew at Fun Fest to play games and win prizes! Meet our surgical robot and discover OXINIUM◊ Joint replacement technology that helps Hall of Fame players rediscover their game.
