Fun Fest powered by Graphic Enterprises

FREE, FAMILY and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC from Thursday August 4th to Saturday August 6th. The seventh annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Fun Fest hosted by Graphic Enterprises will be held on the Hall of Fame campus in conjunction with Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls. funfest isandfrom Thursday August 4th to Saturday August 6th. Hours:

Thursday, August 4 – noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, August 5 – noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 6 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fun Fest experiences, attractions, food and more

Fun Fest Stage The Fun Fest stage will feature live entertainment including performances from a variety of musical artists, bands and community members Hall of Fame Field Turf Games, Vendors and Giveaways The Field Turf Hall of Fame will feature many experiences and vendors every day that will activate through games, contests and giveaways. Highlights from each day can be found in the daily schedules below. Coors Light Beer Garden Enjoy the Coors Light Beer Garden with some of your favorite Coors Light products, including the new Vizzy Villa! *Available for purchase Hall of Fame wine flights Taste exclusive wines made by Pro Football Hall of Famers! (Available for purchase.) AVI food court Stop by the AVI food court for your favorite tailgate-style dishes! *Available for purchase Smooth cookies Stop by Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce’s food truck, Smoosh Cookies, for delicious treats! (Available for purchase.) Mall of Fame Shop the Hall’s wide array of merchandise and gifts for you and your family! (Available for purchase.)

Daily Fun Fest Entertainment and Vendor Schedule

THURSDAY AUGUST. 4

(12 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Cleveland Cavaliers Enjoy the Cleveland Cavaliers ‘All for Fun’ trailer with interactive games, photo ops and more! Sacred Raptor Sanctuary You’ll squeal with delight after seeing live animal shows including hawks, owls and vultures! Madden Game Truck Launch your game and compete against friends and family in the Madden Gaming Truck sponsored by Extreme Networks! United States Air Force Do you have a goal? Test your QB skills with the United States Air Force Football Throw. US Marines Test your strength and participate in the Chin up challenge with the United States Marines. Virtual field goal kicker Got what it takes? Test your kicking skills with a virtual goal kicker hosted by Constellation. 40 yard single dash second How fast are you? Race against your friends and family in a 40 meter race sponsored by Second Sole. Smith + Nephew OXINIUM Tower of Change Visit Smith+Nephew at Fun Fest to play games and win prizes! Meet our surgical robot and discover OXINIUM◊ Joint replacement technology that helps Hall of Fame players rediscover their game.

FRIDAY AUGUST. 5

(12 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

1:00 p.m. – McKinley High School Group Watch the McKinley Senior High School Marching Band kick off Community Day! 1:30 p.m. – CheerVille Ohio Watch CheerVille Ohio Bring the Fun to Community Day 2:30 pm – En-Rich-Ment Local youth organization – En-Rich-Ment – will be bringing the heat with their drum performance! 3:00 p.m. – Candy apples You’ve seen them on Dance Moms – now watch Candy Apples Dance Center perform on the Hall’s Field Turf! 4:00 p.m. – For the dungeons Get your groove on with local cover band For Keeps! Special Artifact Presentations Discover the history of football with the most knowledgeable docents in the Hall! Sacred Raptor Sanctuary You’ll squeal with delight after seeing live animal shows including hawks, owls and vultures! Madden Game Truck Launch your game and compete against friends and family in the Madden Gaming Truck sponsored by Extreme Networks! United States Air Force Do you have a goal? Test your QB skills with the United States Air Force Football Throw. US Marines Test your strength and participate in the Chin up challenge with the United States Marines. Virtual field goal kicker Got what it takes? Test your kicking skills with a virtual goal kicker hosted by Constellation. 40 yard single dash second How fast are you? Race against your friends and family in a 40 meter race sponsored by Second Sole. Smith + Nephew OXINIUM Tower of Change Visit Smith+Nephew at Fun Fest to play games and win prizes! Meet our surgical robot and discover OXINIUM◊ Joint replacement technology that helps Hall of Fame players rediscover their game.

SATURDAY AUGUST. 6

(9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)