Bollywood Film Score Composer and Songwriter Mithoon Talks About His Love for Music and More

Popularly known as the multi-faceted music composer and songwriter, Mithoon Sharma, better known only by his first name, is responsible for some of the weirdest and most haunting melodies of recent times. Coming from a family of musicians, mithoon has always showcased his family lineage in his award-winning work, through experimentation and authenticity. He began his career as a composer in 2006, at the age of 19, with the film Bas Ek Pal. This year, we see him once again basking in the spotlight, with films like Khuda Hafiz 2, HIT: The first case, shamsherathe return of the evil Ek, and Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, in her cat. Mithoon talks about where his passion for music comes from, and much more.

2022 is a busy year for you with consecutive releases. How do you feel after the pandemic has brought things to a standstill?

Yes, I have a lot of releases coming up, and it’s more than usual, but my excitement is never the number of releases. It’s by creating music that my audience connects with and that works well for the films I’m working on. The films presented are very different from each other.

How was the experience of creating music for different genres of films?

The experience was exhilarating and satisfying. Each project is different from the other and sometimes forced me to take unconventional paths, but the end result was satisfying.

Shamshera marks your first association with YRF. Tell us a bit about that…

I have been living with Shamshera for a few years now as the project was delayed due to the pandemic. Karan Malhotra is a director full of energy and liveliness and he opened me up like never before. The music that was created is infused with the characters and times of Shamshera.

Tell us about your two new songs that were released on the same day.

Ji Huzoorsung by Aditya Narayan, from shamshera was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu to excellent reviews. I’m glad listeners tuned in. This is the intro song for the character of Ranbir, and the way Karan described the song is also remarkable. The other track Kitni Haseen Hogiof Hit, is a melancholic love song by Arijit Singh and is again based on the characters from the film. I had a lot of love for that one too.

Has technology helped to work on a variety of projects like these?

Technology is an enabler and will continue to be, but the composer/songwriter has to create something for the technology to enable the process. But yes, nowadays we can be in any corner of the world and continue to work as we discovered during the pandemic, and all thanks to technology.

You have accomplished decades in the industry. What did you win? Are there any challenges you have faced?

My dream of becoming a film score composer/songwriter is what I’ve earned, along with the love and support of supporters, music lovers, and others in the industry. The challenge has always been to surpass what I’ve released or created before and evolve.

You are a composer and singer. What are you most passionate about and why?

I am a composer and songwriter. Although I sing and have done so in projects, my main essence is still songwriting and there are so many talented singers who can fit a particular character/situation in a movie better than me.

What do you think of remakes of old hits?

It started out as a fad, but I’m not sure if that’s the case anymore. I had recreated Ae Mere Humsafar, but then I decided not to do it anymore.

What was one song in your career that made you feel like you had finally achieved what you wanted?

I guess my very first original song Tere Bin, sung by Atif Aslam. I was 19 and traveling by rickshaw to college when I heard my own song playing. It was definitely a high!

What’s next for you?

More music for sure this year will also see my project with Revati release and Gadar 2 with director Anil Sharma.