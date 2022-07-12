The sweet way Jennifer Aniston made an intern day by becoming a friends and Hollywood superstar





In 1997, Jennifer Aniston was well on her way to becoming a Hollywood superstar, with Friends still going strong and a growing film career. Getting a scoop from her would be a big deal, and that task fell to a radio trainee who didn’t have the best luck…at first. According to actor and podcaster Joe Pardavila in his new book, the actress went out of her way to make the interview happen for him. Pardavila Interned at Scott and Todd in the morning on 95.5 PLJ in New York in the late 1990s. In his new book, titled Good Listener: Creating Memorable Conversations in Business and Lifehe revealed (via Page 6) how he was given the task of interviewing Aniston on the set of picture perfect, but his opportunity was rescinded after an unpleasant encounter with a security guard. He wrote: He saw me and sensed what I was going to do. He headed straight for me. … Raising the microphone to my radio, I said in my most soothing and innocent tone, ‘Hey, I just want to ask Jennifer a few questions, that’s all.’ The guard let me know that wouldn’t happen. His tone was neither soothing nor innocent. Unfortunately, the rejection didn’t stop there. Jennifer Aniston had heard what was happening and told him she couldn’t speak. That seemed to be the end of his attempt to get that interview with the Friends star, but things started to improve from there, as Joe Pardavila recounted: …a few minutes later, Jennifer Aniston asked her assistant to call PLJ’s front desk to say that Jennifer felt bad about what had happened. Even better, she would be happy to do an interview with the morning show. … [Jennifer] talked for twenty minutes with us about the movie she was doing, her time in “Friends”, everything you would like to talk about with Jennifer Aniston. Over 20 years have passed since Aniston gave this interview while working on picture perfect, but it’s always nice to hear the story of how she helped everything work out for Joe Pardavila after he seemed to strike. She’s an even bigger name now than she was in 1997, with not only Rachel Greene to her name, but also a number of films and a hit second series thanks to The morning show. The fact that this happened when his Hollywood star was on the rise makes it even better in hindsight. The gesture clearly marked the former radio intern, since the story found its way into his new book. This isn’t the first or only story of Jennifer Aniston’s generosity with her celebrity status. In 2020, she surprised Friends fans on the Warner Bros. studio grounds. for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Those enjoying themselves on the recreated Central Perk set were spooked by Aniston, but the scare didn’t last long when they realized who had come out behind the iconic sofa. She also delivered some Friends fun on social media recently when she revealed she still had one of Monica’s dresses and proved it by wearing it. I for one would love to see a response from Courteney Cox with her wearing one of Rachel’s dresses, but seeing Aniston looking stunning in the Monica dress was a treat in itself. Jennifer Aniston’s star isn’t waning anytime soon. She will soon be back on screen with Adam Sandler in the next film Murder Mystery 2, which will be available to Netflix subscribers. (You can find the original murder mystery on the streamer now.) Be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s list of upcoming movies to see what else to expect! Good Listener: Creating Memorable Conversations in Business and Life hits bookstores on Tuesday, July 12. If you want to revisit Friends To see Jennifer Aniston in the iconic TV role that launched her career, you can find the series to stream with an HBO Max subscription.

