Executive producer Kshitij Prasad asks to be released, says NCB is unnecessarily trying to go after members of the film industry

Bollywood executive producer and director Kshitij Prasad has sought discharge in the NDPS case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying he was booked after he refused to wrongfully implicate people from the Bollywood film industry.

Prasad was convicted of alleged drug use and illicit trafficking under Sections 8(c) read with Sections 20(b)(ii)A, 27, 27A, 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Drugs Act 1985. psychotropic substances in 2020.

He is charged in the case along with actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and at least 35 other people.

In the plea of ​​discharge filed through lawyer Nikhil Maneshinde, Prasad states that there is no evidence against him and that it would be a grave injustice if he were to face a criminal trial. Prasad alleged that investigators acted in bad faith.

“Said Officer wanted this Applicant to falsely name certain directors, producers, actors and actresses as drug users/suppliers. It was only when the Applicant refused to adhere to the request of the Officers that the present case was filed against the Applicant“, says the app.

He added that the original NCB team which had been harshly criticized for arresting actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, investigated the case against him and his co-defendant, falsely relying on WhatsApp chats and voluntary declarations.

Prasad drew parallels to his case and the case involving Aryan Khan in which no drugs were recovered and the other evidence was in the form of WhatsApp chats. The BCN did not pursue the charges in this case. The motion invokes Article 14 and states that the two cases should be treated in the same way and therefore the charges against Prasad should be dropped.

The request says the prosecution case is based on co-defendants’ voluntary statements under NDPS Section 67, certain WhatsApp chats and transcripts, and an allegedly used ganja joint found on Prasad’s balcony. The petition relies on previous judgments of the Supreme Court to argue that this evidence is inadmissible and insufficient to indict the petitioner.

“This is a case of lack of evidence, non-recovery, non-possession, non-consumption and the complaint contains legally inadmissible elements, let alone evidence to even conclude that there is a case that can be prosecuted and even less suspected to formulate an accusation against the applicant.“, says the application.

Prasad relied on the Supreme Court judgment in Tofan Singh v. State of Tamil Nadu 2020 SCC Online SC 700 which ruled that any confessional statements made to officers referred to in Section 53 of the NDPS Act would be prohibited under Section 25 of the Evidence Act and cannot be relied upon. Therefore, the voluntary statements of the co-accused in this case are inadmissible. Further, the application also questioned the credibility of voluntary statements that several of these statements were enhanced and altered by the co-defendants.

With respect to WhatsApp chats and audio transcripts, the plaintiff relied on the judgment of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in Rakesh Kumar Singla Vs Rakesh Kumar Singla Union of India who reiterated that where electronic recording is used, a certificate under Section 65B of the Evidence Act is required. “In this case, WhatsApp chats, etc. have no probative value because the prosecution did not obtain a certificate under Section 65B of the Evidence Act.“

The plaintiff argued that the recovery of the rolled joint from a flowerpot is not reliable evidence because it was so tiny that the prosecution was not even able to take two representative samples. Furthermore, there is no material connection between the rolled joint and the applicant.

It can be noted that the former director of the NCB zone, Sameer Wankhede, had faced serious criticism for the investigation of the Aryan Khan case.

The plaintiff has requested that there be no evidence to implicate him in this case, therefore, the plaintiff be released as there is no prima facie case against the plaintiff.

At an earlier date, the BCN submitted a draft indictment against the 35 defendants in the case. The request will be heard in due course.