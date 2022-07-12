Entertainment
Executive producer Kshitij Prasad asks to be released, says NCB is unnecessarily trying to go after members of the film industry
Bollywood executive producer and director Kshitij Prasad has sought discharge in the NDPS case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying he was booked after he refused to wrongfully implicate people from the Bollywood film industry.
Prasad was convicted of alleged drug use and illicit trafficking under Sections 8(c) read with Sections 20(b)(ii)A, 27, 27A, 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Drugs Act 1985. psychotropic substances in 2020.
He is charged in the case along with actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and at least 35 other people.
In the plea of discharge filed through lawyer Nikhil Maneshinde, Prasad states that there is no evidence against him and that it would be a grave injustice if he were to face a criminal trial. Prasad alleged that investigators acted in bad faith.
“Said Officer wanted this Applicant to falsely name certain directors, producers, actors and actresses as drug users/suppliers. It was only when the Applicant refused to adhere to the request of the Officers that the present case was filed against the Applicant“, says the app.
He added that the original NCB team which had been harshly criticized for arresting actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, investigated the case against him and his co-defendant, falsely relying on WhatsApp chats and voluntary declarations.
Prasad drew parallels to his case and the case involving Aryan Khan in which no drugs were recovered and the other evidence was in the form of WhatsApp chats. The BCN did not pursue the charges in this case. The motion invokes Article 14 and states that the two cases should be treated in the same way and therefore the charges against Prasad should be dropped.
The request says the prosecution case is based on co-defendants’ voluntary statements under NDPS Section 67, certain WhatsApp chats and transcripts, and an allegedly used ganja joint found on Prasad’s balcony. The petition relies on previous judgments of the Supreme Court to argue that this evidence is inadmissible and insufficient to indict the petitioner.
“This is a case of lack of evidence, non-recovery, non-possession, non-consumption and the complaint contains legally inadmissible elements, let alone evidence to even conclude that there is a case that can be prosecuted and even less suspected to formulate an accusation against the applicant.“, says the application.
Prasad relied on the Supreme Court judgment in Tofan Singh v. State of Tamil Nadu 2020 SCC Online SC 700 which ruled that any confessional statements made to officers referred to in Section 53 of the NDPS Act would be prohibited under Section 25 of the Evidence Act and cannot be relied upon. Therefore, the voluntary statements of the co-accused in this case are inadmissible. Further, the application also questioned the credibility of voluntary statements that several of these statements were enhanced and altered by the co-defendants.
With respect to WhatsApp chats and audio transcripts, the plaintiff relied on the judgment of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in Rakesh Kumar Singla Vs Rakesh Kumar Singla Union of India who reiterated that where electronic recording is used, a certificate under Section 65B of the Evidence Act is required. “In this case, WhatsApp chats, etc. have no probative value because the prosecution did not obtain a certificate under Section 65B of the Evidence Act.“
The plaintiff argued that the recovery of the rolled joint from a flowerpot is not reliable evidence because it was so tiny that the prosecution was not even able to take two representative samples. Furthermore, there is no material connection between the rolled joint and the applicant.
It can be noted that the former director of the NCB zone, Sameer Wankhede, had faced serious criticism for the investigation of the Aryan Khan case.
The plaintiff has requested that there be no evidence to implicate him in this case, therefore, the plaintiff be released as there is no prima facie case against the plaintiff.
At an earlier date, the BCN submitted a draft indictment against the 35 defendants in the case. The request will be heard in due course.
Sources
2/ https://www.livelaw.in/news-updates/kshitij-ravi-prasad-files-discharge-ndps-case-sushant-singh-rajput-203583
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- USC Lands 72 Student Athletes on Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll July 12, 2022
- Elon Musk shares his thoughts on another possible Donald Trump presidency July 12, 2022
- Hunter Biden and the sale of US emergency oil reserves to China July 12, 2022
- Eight Conservative candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson | Political news July 12, 2022
- Develop more vaccines to combat antimicrobial-resistant “silent pandemics”: WHO | July 12, 2022