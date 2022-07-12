Flowers and painted stones stolen from memorial bench for BC teenage actor who died 2 years ago





Every week, Marlyse Williams cleans and tends to a bench in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, which honors her late son, actor Logan Williams, who died two years ago of a fentanyl overdose at the 16 years old. The Pitt River Trail bench was adorned with photos of Logan, flowers, succulents and hand-painted rocks. “The bench has brought a lot of healing and peace to me, my family and my friends,” Marlyse said. But while out last week in Florida at a fentanyl awareness event, Marlyse received a text from a friend telling her the memorial items were missing from the pew. “I was very discouraged that it happened,” she said. “Who goes to a dead child’s bench and steals these things? Who do this ? Williams then called the City of Port Coquitlam, which said staff had not removed the items. The bench, which is on the Pitt River Trail, has been stripped of its memorial items. (Submitted by Marlyse Williams) Mitchell Guest, parks section manager for the City of Port Coquitlam, says staff patrol the trails twice a week for trash and litter, but they generally leave the memorials untouched. “We’re not touching anything on the memorial that’s on a bench,” Guest said. “If he gets carried away, we’ll call the family and ask if they can remove it, but we’ll never remove it ourselves.” The guest said staff are on the lookout for vandals when patrolling as the city sees a spike in graffiti complaints. “We saw a spike in vandalism and graffiti throughout the city,” Guest said. “[The bench]was probably vandalized [the vandals]left partial pieces there.” Marlyse said city staff were ready to watch surveillance footage and search trash cans. The guest said the city had had no luck locating the missing items. Bench ‘starts a conversation’ on fentanyl awareness Marlyse says she regularly receives messages from curious passers-by who come across the memorial bench. “They didn’t know Logan, but they looked up his name and it really made them think because they have teenagers themselves,” she said. Logan Williams, who starred in the flash, died in April 2020 after ingesting fentanyl at a Burnaby group home. Toxicology report revealed that Williams died of “acute toxicity”. Marlyse says the judiciary has launched a discourse and reflection on the opioid crisis. The bench is shown this week, after the memorials have been removed. (Submitted by Marlyse Williams) “It was a nice little object to remember Logan, but also one of the reasons I like to place little things is because it starts a conversation and it brings awareness,” said she declared. Since her son’s death, Marlyse has become an advocate for the Fentanyl Awareness Coalition. She has pushed for an independent investigation in what led to his son’s overdose. Since the bench items went missing, Marlyse says she’s received hundreds of messages on Facebook offering help and new items for the bench. “All it takes is a rotten apple to put a bitter taste in our mouths, but there’s a lot more good than bad in people because of the wonderful messages of support I’ve received,” she said. declared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/stolen-memorial-bench-1.6517583 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos