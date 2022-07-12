12 Dupes Dupes For The Viral Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter Primer are all under $30





Rosdiana CiaravoloGetty Images If you’re not on TikTok for the dances, cute kittens, or satisfying cleaning videos, you should go for the beauty tips. We’ve seen a resurgence of Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick and Dior’s lip oil, but if you’ve been online lately you should have seen that their latest target is the . Think of it like a clear highlighter and primer had a baby: it’ll make your skin glow like you just got a facial, without looking too shimmery or fake. At the moment it is still available for purchase – if you have $44. But if you do not want to pay so much money, if you are not yet sure if a luminescent primer is your thing, or if your shade is exhausted, we are there to help you find an alternative that will not break . the bank. These dupes all cost less than $30 and are fully customizable to your liking. They can be worn alone to enhance your skin’s natural glow, or under your makeup for an illuminated glow from within. Want something a little more subtle? Suitable for your skin type? Blinding like the sun? $12? We have it all. Below, find the 11 best dupes for the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Finish, all for less than $30. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Ideal for blinding shine True Match Lumi Glotion Whether used alone or under foundation, one thing is certain: your glow will be noticeable. Packaged in this affordable small tube luminous formula that gives a healthy glow that makes you look a more golden goddess, less childish makeup. 2 Ideal for skin care Healthy Skin Radiant Booster Primer & Serum Who says makeup and skincare can’t be in the same package? Not only does this serum contain youth-boosting peptides that help your skin look healthy and radiant, but it also contains pearlescent pigments that leave a subtle glow that makes your skin even more beautiful. 3 Ideal for intense shine Skinlights Radiance Face Illuminator Forget the subtle, it’s practically liquid gold. It comes in two shades, and you can use it as a highlighter, primer, or cream bronzer if you’re feeling daring. It has a very lightweight, non-greasy formula so you don’t get that putty feeling, so just enjoy looking radiant all day long. 4 Ideal for dry skin Futuredew Glossier really kicked off the dewy trend, so it’s no surprise that this glossy liquid looks gorgeous. It contains a blend of moisturizing jojoba, grapeseed, evening primrose and rosehip oils, squalane and natural extracts. With all that hydration, it’s basically impossible not to see your glow from space. 5 Ideal for oily skin Illuminating base Rare beauty by Selena Gomez This primer contains fine, subtle glitter, which looks radiant on its own, but under makeup your skin looks healthy and illuminated. It has a gel finish and dries easily, making it a great choice for anyone who wants a hint of shine without any stickiness. 6 Ideal for blurry pores Luminous Foundation If you combine the best of primers and highlighters, it will look like this product. Not only does it have a shimmering shine, but it also blurs imperfections so your base makeup sets perfectly, without settling into your pores or fine lines. seven Ideal for uneven skin tone Spotlight lighting base This product combines natural extracts with pearlescent pigments for intense radiance. You can use it as a highlighter for a hint of glow or under your makeup. It also blends your makeup, helps to even out the look of uneven skin tones, and makes your skin look more radiant than ever. 8 Ideal for a subtle glow Glowy Super Gel Highlighter Light Pink This water-based gel is incredibly lightweight and contains skincare ingredients like squalane, vitamin C, and rosehip oil. If your go-to makeup can be described as fresh and dewy, this primer/highlighter combo is the perfect accessory. 9 Ideal for tanned skin Introduction to Rodeo Drive Anniversary To mimic the glow effects you get on a beach vacation, this golden-bronze liquid is a great dupe for that sun-kissed look. With natural extracts and hydrating vitamin E, your skin and your Instagram followers will thank you. ten Ideal for lovers of clean beauty All Primer Glow Honest Beauty has been at the forefront of the clean beauty movement, but this luminous primer makes no sacrifices. It contains hyaluronic acid, watermelon extracts and mica powder to add a healthy glow to the skin. 11 Ideal for makeup blenders Pretty Fresh Hydrating Highlighter Tip: Mix this highlighter with your foundation the next time you go out for a night on the town. It uses pearlescent pigments, hyaluronic acid and coconut water for a dewy, radiant finish. 12 Ideal for beginners Fix & Glow Ultra Glow Primer If you are new to the glow primer section of the beauty store, this product is a great introductory product. It has a rosy tone that leaves a subtle glow on the skin and makes your makeup last all day like a traditional primer would. Plus, it's inexpensive, which makes your wallet happy.

