Everybody’s Italian during Festa Italiana this weekend in Sterling Heights – Macomb Daily





The taste, music and culture of old-world Italy will be celebrated this weekend at the Festa Italiana at Freedom Hill County Park. The festival features three days of entertainment by national and local artists, Italian wines and beer, family competitions, a family entertainment zone and fireworks on Friday evening. “Much of our festival can be considered the same as we have every year,” said Joe Ventimigila, who has served as festival president for the past 17 years. “But we know what people like and what they expect. Overall, some things never change.” Festival vendors face the same food cost increases and labor shortages as brick-and-mortar venues. Due to a staff shortage, Vince & Joe’s Gourmet Market in Clinton and Shelby townships will not have a booth this year, organizers said. “I’m sure we’re all going through the same thing with food costs and employee issues — those will last for a while,” Ventimiglia said. “When we arrive at the festival site, we forget about it. We will eat, be there with friends and listen to good music. New to the entertainment lineup this year are The Bronx Wanderers, a group of five men who have a residence in Las Vegas. The Wanderers stage show centers on the real-life story of Vinny Adinolfi, singer and guitarist of the band, as he tries to become a rock star. The entertainment lineup also includes Sicilian tenors with special guests: Cory Pesaturo and Francesco Cavallini, Ray Massas Eurorhythms, Fraser tenor Aaron Caruso, Mark Randisi performing the sounds of Sinatra, Dino Valle, Simone Vitale, pianist Noelle Borgia, Anna Hilliard, an Italian American Idol Contest and more. Kids will want to visit the Family Fun Zone, with bouncy houses, a zip line, a rock climbing wall and more. The festival again features all of the unique contests that made it such a fun family event, including the Eat Meatballs, Beautiful Babies, and Eat Cannoli contests. Some of the best spaghetti, pizza and other Italian dishes you will ever eat will be available. Festa Italiana typically draws around 30,000 people over the three-day festival, but Freedom Hill offers plenty of space to relax and enjoy the festivities. Admission is free but a $10 per vehicle fee applies. Hours are 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Sponsors include Titos Handmade Vodka, The Salvati Insurance Group, Italian Chamber of Commerce of Michigan, Andiamo Restaurant Group, The Lucido Family, Carmela Specialty Foods, Shelving.com, Lipari Foods, Genesis ALFA Romeo, Vince & Joes Gourmet Market and Caliber Home Loans. Freedom Hill County Park at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill is located at 14900 Metro Parkway (east of Schoenherr Road), in Sterling Heights. For more information, visit iaccm.net/events/festa-italiana or call the Italian Chamber of Commerce at 586-925-2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2022/07/12/everyones-italian-during-festa-italiana-this-weekend-in-sterling-heights/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos