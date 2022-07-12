Half of the nominees for POC actors come from three shows – The Hollywood Reporter





squid gameThe historic 14 nominations from the 14 nominations went a long way to boosting the diversity numbers for the 2022 Emmy Awards acting nominees. Nearly 20% (five: lead actor Lee Jung-jae, supporting actors Park Hae-soo and Oh Young-soo, supporting actress Jung Ho-yeon, and guest actress Lee You-mi) of This year’s nominees of color (26) hail from the Netflix drama, which also makes the 74th most Korean Emmy ever. (Sandra Oh, who is Korean-Canadian, picked up her 13th career Emmy nomination, for Drama Lead Actress in Kill Eve.) Overall, half of the non-white nominees came from three casts: squid game and comedies Abbott Elementary School (lead actress Quinta Brunson, supporting actresses Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph and supporting actor Tyler James Williams) and Ted Lasso (supporting actors Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed, supporting actress Sarah Niles and guest actor Sam Richardson). Brunson’s additional nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Writing make her the first black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for the same comedy series in a single year, according to Warner Bros. Television Group. Drama Euphoria (lead actress Zendaya and guest actor Colman Domingo) and comedy Saturday Night Live (supporting actor Bowen Yang and guest actor Jerrod Carmichael) each gave two nominations for artists of color – as did, surprisingly, the drama Successionfor guest actor Arian Moayed and guest actress Sanaa Lathan. Iranian-American comedy Moayed and Lebanese-American comedy supporting actor named Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) are both of South West Asian and North African (SWANA) descent, which The Hollywood Reporter currently includes historically excluded or marginalized identities in its count. Rounding out this year’s non-white nominees, comedy lead actor Donald Glover (Atlanta), the main actors of the limited series Oscar Isaac (wedding scenes) and Himesh Patel (station eleven), comedy lead actress Issa Rae (Insecure) and limited series lead actress Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus). White actors monopolized three categories: limited series lead and supporting actor, and comedy guest actress. In total, Global Majority actors made up just under a quarter (24.5%) of the 106 total nominations, down from 44% last year. (However, nominations don’t necessarily translate to wins: White players went 12 out of 12 in all major and minor races in 2021.) The most diverse category this year is the comedy supporting actor race, which sees two black actors, two Asian actors and one actor of SWANA descent among the eight contenders. This category remains the record holder for the most color nominees in a single year: 2020, when five black actors were nominated alongside Shalhoub in a field of eight. (Dan Levy from Schitt’s Creek won.) And the comedy supporting actress’ trio of black women is the most non-white nominees this category has ever seen. Black actors make up just over half (14) of the 2021 acting nominees of color. Nine are of Asian descent – one year Emmys high, two are of SWANA ancestry, and two are Latino (Domingo is Afro-Latin , so counted twice). Beyond the acting categories, the Television Academy noted that women make up almost half of scripted directing and nearly 40% of scriptwriting fields (and 34% of nominees in all categories). of writing). July 12, 2:59 p.m. Corrected number of acting Emmy nominees this year who are Latino.

