Chris Rock’s Brother Is Asked About His New Hollywood Romance, And He’s Got All The Jokes





For most of the last few months Chris Rock was staying in the headlines for being slapped on live TV . But it seems the comedian’s luck has run out, as he still makes headlines, it’s for a very different reason. And this time it’s much more positive. The actor is said to be in relatively good condition. new relationship with actress Lake Bell and Chris Rock’s brother does what all brothers do in this situation, making fun of him. TMZ caught up Chris Rock’s brother Tony, who has been more than willing to talk about his sibling recently , and asked him what he thought about Chris being in the news because of his relationship. Tony says he’s very happy, because the fact that the media cares who his brother is dating must therefore mean that Chris Rock is seen as handsome, because if he was ugly no one would care. Tony said… As a brother, I am very happy for him. Because, #1: No one cares who ugly guys date. No one cares who ugly celebrities date. So the fact that it’s getting so much attention, I figure they must think my brother is pretty handsome. I’m happy for him to be in this new beautiful light. They’ve never put it in the nice box before. But to give a fuck who he comes out, he must be the beautiful box now. So I’m very happy for him. And he’s a white girl so he’s very handsome I guess. Because she’s in love with him too and they usually don’t like us. Tony Rock is certainly having fun at his brother’s expense, which is what you would expect from a brother. It’s clear that a strong sense of humor runs through the family and it’s expected that if the tables were turned, Chris Rock would give his brother a hard time. That said, people are always interested in celebrity relationships, especially when both people in the couple are celebrities. And Chris Rock has been in the news lately, which has potentially made people more interested in what he’s doing. Chris and Lake Bell might not be making headlines for Ben Affleck and JLo but they have fans, and Rock fans have been very supportive lately , and these people will care. If nothing else it shows the comedian is focusing on something other than the Oscars incident . But if you’re looking for the scoop on the new couple, Tony Rock doesn’t have it. He admits he hasn’t met his brother’s girlfriend yet and only found out about the couple the way we all do. He explains… I haven’t met her. I never heard anything. All I’ve seen is what people see in newspapers and magazines. We certainly hope that Chris Rock will introduce Lake Bell to the family. It’s one of those things you’re supposed to do, isn’t it? Ultimately, of course, while many don’t care who a celebrity is dating, hopefully everyone looking for love will eventually find it.

