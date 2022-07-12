Nova Entertainment Programming Director Paul Jackson Steps Down

Nova Entertainment’s director of programming and music content, Paul Jackson, resigned from his post last week after more than a decade with the company.

Mr Jackson told the company’s board that his decision was prompted by his plan to start his own international radio consultancy.

The media director, who was previously in a relationship with soap actress Emily Symons, had worked at Nova since November 2010, when it was known as DMG Radio.

Paul Jackson (pictured), longtime head of music programming and content at Nova Entertainment, resigned from his post last week

Nova Entertainment owns several popular FM radio stations broadcast across Australia, including Sydney’s Nova 96.9 and Melbourne’s Nova 100.

Mr Jackson said it had been a “privilege” to work with such an incredible team.

“I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished during my twelve years at Nova,” he said in a statement.

“I am excited for the future as I launch my own international radio consultancy and am also keen to pursue other unique and innovative business ideas that I have developed.”

Nova Entertainment expressed their gratitude for Mr. Jackson’s commitment to his role.

Peter Charlton, CEO of Nova Entertainment, said, “We thank Paul for all he has done and all of us at Nova Entertainment wish him the best for his future endeavours.”

During his time at Nova, the company consistently performed well in the rankings.

Smooth FM, one of the big hits of Mr Jackson’s tenure, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and now reaches over 2.6 million listeners across Australia.

‘[Smooth FM] has evolved a lot since we started…” Mr. Jackson told the Industry Bible. Media weekin June.

“It was much more ballad-oriented and positioned as an easy place to relax. Over time, we slowly reinvigorated it a bit.