Jason Sudeikis, Brian Cox and More Lead Actor Nominees





The nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards are announced! With the two-night event taking place just under two months away, we can now begin our speculations and debates over who will bring home the iconic golden statue. Among the list of different categories, the nominations for the three “Best Lead Actor” awards, split into drama, comedy, and limited or anthology series genres, consist of a list of star talents from around the world. Nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series See Two Hulu Series Star Nominations Only murders in the buildingwith Steve Martin to be nominated for his role as Charles-Haden Savage and Martin runs for his portrayal of Oliver Putnam. Other nominations also include Jason Sudeikis as a titular American turned British football manager Ted Lasso in the Apple TV series of the same name, and Bill Haderwho also plays a titular character in the form of the disillusioned assassin protagonist of the HBO series barry. The other nominees for \ Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series are Donald Glover as Earn Marks in the FX series Atlanta and Nicolas Hoult as Peter III of Russia in Hulu’s historic dark comedy, Great. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY Moving from comedy to drama, the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category also sees a series pick up two nominations for its lead roles, with Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong both nominated for their roles as Logan Roy and Roman Roy, respectively, on HBO’s Succession. Other nominations also include Adam Scott as Mark Scout from the Apple TV+ series severity, jason batman for his portrayal of Marty Byrde on Netflix Ozark, with another Netflix star Lee Jung-jae also nominated for his role as Seong Gi-hun in squid game. To finish, Bob Odenkerk is also nominated for the award for his portrayal of lovable criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in You better call Saul at the AMC. Pictures via Apple TV+ RELATED: 2022 Emmys Snubs Include ‘Our Flag Means Death’, ‘We Own This City’ and ‘Atlanta’ Unlike the previous two categories, the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Film or Series has no film series represented twice, with each nominee coming from a different project. Nominees for this award include Colin Firth for his portrayal of Michael Peterson on HBO Max’s the staircase, with another star of the HBO Max series Himesh Patel also nominated for his role as Jeevan Chaudhary in station eleven. Andrew Garfield is nominated for his role as Detective Jeb Pyre in Under the banner of heaven, in the same way Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix in Dope, both series sourced from Hulu. To complete the actors, Oscar Isaac is nominated for his role as Jonathan Levy in the miniseries scenes from a wedding, and Sebastian Stan as the titular Tommy Lee in Hulu’s Pam and Tommy.

The 2022 Emmy Awards air Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. The show will also be broadcast live on Peacock. Check out the full list of nominees in the video below.

