Netflix reportedly in talks with Hollywood Studios to show ads





Topline Netflix is ​​in talks with at least three major Hollywood studios for a lower-cost ad-supported subscription plan, the the wall street journal reported Tuesday, as the company struggles financially amid an escalating battle for viewers between streaming platforms. Netflix is ​​in talks with Hollywood studios to run ads on the streaming service. (Picture by … [+] Chesnot/Getty Images) Getty Images

Highlights Netflix is ​​in talks with Warner Bros., Universal Studios and Sony Pictures Television to rewrite its agreements with the studios to allow ads to be displayed with their content, the the wall street journal reported, a month after the streaming service announced plans to create the new subscription tier. The streaming service has long aimed to avoid the visual clutter and privacy concerns of advertising. Studios that sell Netflix the rights to stream movies and TV shows are likely to seek premiums of 15% to 30% if ads are introduced, WSJ reported, citing entertainment executives. Netflix subscriptions currently range from a basic monthly plan of $9.99 with 480p resolution to a standard plan of $15.49 with 1080p and a premium plan of $19.99 with ultra high definition compared to Disney+ ($7.99 to $19.99), Apple TV+ ($4.99), Amazon Prime Video ($6.99 to $14.99), and Hulu ($12.99 to $75.99). < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> It’s unclear how much Netflix would receive from Hollywood studios as part of a potential advertising deal. Forbes has contacted Netflix for comment. Key Context Last month, Netflix confirmed that the company had laid off 300 of its 11,000 employees following the loss of thousands of subscribers in the first quarter, bringing the total number of layoffs to 450 since May. A company spokesperson said Forbes at the time, the reason was slower revenue growth. In May, the New York Times reported that Netflix informed employees that it plans to accelerate the launch of ad-supported subscription, with a target timeframe in the last three months of 2022. Netflix stock has fallen 75% since it reached a high of $690 in October. Large number 200,000. That’s how many subscribers abandoned Netflix in the first three months of 2022, its first decline in more than a decade, well below its goal of adding 2.5 million subscribers in the quarter. The streaming service has around 221.64 million paid subscribers, according to Statesman. Tangent Disney+ also announced plans in May to run ads starting this year in the United States and internationally in 2023, as it aims to amass 230 million to 260 million subscribers by fiscal year 2024. It currently has 87.6 million subscribers worldwide. Further reading Netflix Stock Could Rally With Ad-Supported Content (Forbes) Who wins when Netflix finally airs ads (Forbes) Netflix tells employees ads could arrive by the end of 2022 (New York Times)

