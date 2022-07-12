20 years of Devdas; Interesting facts you may not know about this





The iconic Bollywood film Devdas turns 20 today. With Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali behind the camera, the film was a defining moment in the careers of those associated with it. In fact, it was one of the first films to declare Bhansali’s penchant for greatness. From the grand sets to the smallest details like a nose pin, Bhansali left no stone unturned to set the bar as high as possible. Biggest-budget Bollywood film of its time BTS photos from the set of #Devdas. Shared by the author of the film #Prakash Kapadia on #Instagram. #20YearsOfDevdas Link: https://t.co/5rjOdKRR0I pic.twitter.com/Cg9ishBUxi Pathan (@SRKzDevil) July 12, 2022 At a time when big budget movies have a budget of Rs 550 crore, that might seem tiny, but in 2002 DevdasThe budget of Rs 50 crore was huge. In fact, it was one of the most expensive films of the time. Decoding set costs #20YearsOfDevdas This is #Devdaswhere we witnessed the opulent world of #SanjayLeelaBhansali. With a cost of around 50 CR, it was one of the most expensive films.#Chandramukhis kotha which costs around 12 CR.#Paros house was created using 1.2 lakh of stained glass, costing 3 Cr. pic.twitter.com/uTMLUIBSqd Ashwani Kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) July 12, 2022 Many sets were completed before the film even hit the floors and had to remain in place for a long period of 7-9 months, increasing overall costs. Great kotha of Chandramukhi, for example, was built for Rs 12 crore and it was the most expensive set in the film. The house in Paros, which was made of stained glass, had to be repaired and replaced several times because it broke during filming. This, in turn, added around Rs 3 crore to the budget. Bhansali used 2500 lights, 700 light men and 40 generators 20 years of two divas burning the screen and the dance floor. A moment in Indian cinema that cannot be replicated. Still hard to decide who was the best. But then why should we? #ShahRukhKhan was so lucky 🙂

20 years of #Devdas#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #MadhuriDixit #SanjayLeelaBhansali pic.twitter.com/zMse2g92xx Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) July 12, 2022 Artificial light was never the first choice at the time, as most of the filming took place during the day. But Bhansali being Bhansali also equalized this with over 2500 lights and 700 light men at work. More than 40 generators were then needed to keep the show going. We’re not complaining if the visuals that came out were stunning. Madhuri Dixits clothes cost over Rs 10 lakh each 20 years of classic devdas 💕💕💕#20YearsOfDevdas #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #ShahRukhKhan #MadhuriDixit #SanjayLeelaBhansali #Devdas pic.twitter.com/Sdg2HFgSKS aish_my_queen (@shingadep60) July 12, 2022 With Bhansali in the picture, nothing can be simple and straightforward; it must be something amazing. So, together with designer Neeta Lulla, Bhansali bought over 600 sarees for Bachchan in Kolkata. Now a typical sari is 6 meters long, but Paro wore a 9 meter long sari to match the size of the ensemble. The way she wore the saree was a mix of a few styles and every day they spent 2-3 hours draping it. The music for the film took 24 months to complete @iamsrk and Madhuri Dixit on Devdas sets with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.#20YearsOfDevdas pic.twitter.com/miReqLQ3hA AaDIL (@AdilNeHERT_) July 11, 2022 It took the musicians almost 24 months to complete the music for the film. The songs were recorded and re-recorded and it took weeks to get the final result. What added to the time taken was the fact that they were shuffled almost 8-10 times. The song Dola Re Dola was one of the most expensive songs in the film. Just before it was almost finished, a few lines were changed by Nusrat Badr and this added to its cost. (Featured image credits: @Gopalsrkian555/Twitter)

