q orianka kilcher: Yellowstone actor Q’Orianka Kilcher faces felony charges for receiving $97,000 in disability benefits





Actor Q’Orianka Kilcher, who was part of a hit TV series, Yellowstone, has been charged with a felony. The actor is facing charges for allegedly collecting about $97,000 in disability benefits while working on the show. According to statements released by the California Department of Insurance, the 32-year-old North Hollywood actor raised approximately $97,000 through workers’ compensation fraud despite his ability to work. The department advised that Kilcher received $96,838 in disability benefits from 2019 to 2021. Q’Orianka Kilcher has been charged with two felony counts. The department said Kilcher collected the amounts over many months while working on the “Yellowstone” TV show. The actor starred as Angela Blue Thunder for four episodes, which aired in 2020. The TV show, produced by Paramount Network, had also starred Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, alongside of Kilcher.

According to the insurance company, the actor began collecting disability insurance after sustaining a neck and shoulder injury while traveling in a production vehicle on the sets of “Dora” in October 2018. Separately, Kilcher had also denied working in 2019, citing the same injuries, the company added. The company also added that she had returned to work and started receiving disability benefits just five days after the show’s last working day. However, Kilcher’s rep Michael Becker denied the allegations. Becker said Kilcher’s injuries had been verified by the third-party doctors and she was entitled to receive the monetary benefits. Additionally, Becker said the actor would “vigorously” defend his position. Kilcher has played many on-screen roles. She played the role of Pocahontas in the movie called “The New World” in 2005. She was also part of the movie Dora and the Lost City of Gold which was released in 2019.



