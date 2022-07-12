SHORT+SWEET HOLLYWOOD back in September





Short+Sweet – the biggest little festival in the world, will return to the Marylin Monroe Theater at the Lee Strasberg Institute in West Hollywood, from September 26 to October 30, 2022! Celebrating 20 years in 2022, Short+Sweet has created a global community of established and emerging artists, developing new original works and providing a platform to showcase their talents in 35 cities around the world – all in just 10 minutes to that time ! This year’s categories are Open Theater (in English); and Latinx, with additional special nights to be announced. The hugely successful 2019 program saw a sold-out lineup 5 nights a week for 4,500 viewers, 500 attendees and entries received from across the United States, Mexico, Australia, Dubai, Venezuela, in Argentina, Spain, Colombia and Canada. After a two-year Covid-induced hiatus, festival director Nick Hardcastle says this return is more of a “soft comeback” than a “bigger and better” affair. “We’ve had so much disruption to theater and live events over the past two years. In Sydney we’ve had to reschedule our 2021 festival 5 times due to Covid. So here in Hollywood we’re running a slightly more schedule small with fewer categories and events to start bringing our community together again. The most important thing is to be safe and inclusive and give our artists and audience a chance to share their stories on stage again. Nick is delighted to lead both an open English-language program; and a Latinx program led by famed trainer and theater producer Jackie Diamond. “The diversity of the LA community is so exciting and makes for an incredible night at the theater. Where else can you watch 10 fully-formed stories with such great talent on stage in one night?” said Hardcastle. Short+Sweet continues to place diversity and inclusion at the heart of its mission and has an established D&I programming team to ensure that anyone, regardless of ability, age, gender or identity of gender, religion, race or sexuality is welcome! Entries close July 17 for 10-minute play submissions in both categories, director entries, and for independent theater companies where the cast, crew, and script are already assembled. Actors can still sign up for auditions until July 30. The Marilyn Monroe Theater is located at 7936 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046. More information can be found at shortandsweet.org

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.broadwayworld.com/los-angeles/article/SHORTSWEET-HOLLYWOOD-to-Return-in-September-20220711 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos