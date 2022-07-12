Five takeaways from the 2022 Emmy nominations



During the introduction Nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards, Television Academy President and CEO Frank Scherma praised the number of entries, citing a record number of television productions and many high-quality programs.

So why were so many categories dominated by artists from a handful of shows?

This dynamic has often manifested in the supporting actor categories, as if academy voters can’t be bothered to pay attention to full casts of all eligible shows. Consider the supporting actress category for limited series, where there were seven nomination spots, all filled by actresses from just two shows: HBO’s The White Lotus and Hulu’s Dope. (The supporting actor category found room for a performer from another show: Seth Rogen of Hulu’s Pam and Tommy).

Awards show pundits have worried about this trend for years, because it suggests TV academy voters haven’t sampled a wide enough range of potential Emmy nominees and winners. Instead, there’s a narrow band of shows that get multiple nominations in each category.

This year, HBO’s comedy drama Succession topped the list of most nominated shows, with 25 nominations, including Best Drama Series. Of the eight supporting actor slots in a drama, three of them are occupied by actors from Succession.

AppleTV+ Ted Lasso and The White Lotus are the next most nominated shows at 20 nods each; as Most Nominated Comedy, Ted Lasso also looms large in the supporting categories with a total of six nominees for Best Actor and Supporting Actress in a Comedy.



Emmy voters made room for a few new shows among the main nominations, with ABC’s breakout comedy Abbott Elementary School scoring seven nominations, including Best Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy for star/creator Quinta Brunson. Another new Emmys series that scored major nods: Hulu’s Only murders in the building and its limited series Dope, Pam and Tommy and The stall; The bizarre triumph of Apple TV+ Breakup and Showtime yellow jackets.

The Emmys even made a bit of history, pushing forward Netflix’s blockbuster in South Korea, squid game, as the first non-English-language television series nominated for Best Drama Series (the show earned 14 nominations overall, including five acting nominations).

Still, this year’s Emmy nominations were an unnecessarily narrow slice of an industry that has never had so many quality programs worthy of recognition. Here’s a list of my biggest takeaway announcements made today.

Emmy favorites haven’t been punished for lackluster seasons



Cool how it was to see key nominations for new shows like Abbott Elementary School, Severance, Squid Game, Yellowjackets and What we do in the shadowsvoters dumped nominations on the returning favorites, even though their most recent seasons haven’t garnered as much love from critics or fans.

from Amazon The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel racked up nominations for Best Comedy as well as stars Rachael Brosnahan, Tony Shaloub and Alex Borstein despite a recent season that didn’t quite live up to past highs. Similarly, AMC stars Kill Eve Both Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer were nominated for best actress in a drama, although the final season was skewered by many critics. Overwhelming reviews for the Netflix finale ozark didn’t stop voters from giving it a nod as best drama series, with nominated stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner.

And I’m still trying to figure out how Larry David’s HBO comedy Calm your enthusiasm may be nominated as Best Comedy Series but score no acting nominations.

Diversity was a mixed bag

Asian artists and shows centered around Asian characters have done well this year, thanks to the success of squid game and actors like Sandra Oh and Saturday Night Liveis Bowen Yang.

But with shows featuring many snubbed or ineligible non-white characters, including This is us, Black-ish, Lovecraft Country, Bridgerton and hamilton the total number of non-white applicants has dropped significantly.

I counted 25 non-white nominees across the acting categories this year, up from 41 non-white nominees last year. In particular, this year we saw fewer Latino and Black nominees, which drove the numbers down. It’s a sad trend, considering how many opportunities the TV academy has to showcase the work of non-white artists.

The controversy didn’t make much difference

Despite the furor he garnered from critics and advocates who called his stand-up a transphobic and homophobic special, including me, Dave Chappelle scored another Emmy nomination for his Netflix show. The closest. And despite the criticism from some who felt that the series may have exploited some of its female talents or presented young subjects in situations that were too explicit, HBO’s Euphoria also earned a nomination for Best Drama Series and a nod to stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney as Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama.

Epic snubs, especially for broadcast shows and cable TV



It was disappointing to see that the series finale seasons for broadcast shows like ABC Blackish and NBCs It’s us didn’t get any major nominations, mostly because they were former Emmy darlings. Mandy Moore certainly deserved some recognition for her textured, intricate, and expansive portrayal of matriarch Rebecca Pearson in NBC’s family drama. It was also odd to see one of TV’s most popular shows, Paramount Network’s Yellowstonesnubbed here, especially star Kevin Costner.

Pamela Adlon’s personal and insightful family comedy-drama for FX, better thingswas also snubbed after its final season, alongside the channel’s breakthrough comedy centered around Native American characters, Reservation dogs.

Other stars who didn’t fare so well: Jennifer Aniston, who saw co-star Reese Witherspoon snatch the only best actress in a drama nomination for confused Apple TV+ The morning show; Saturday Night Live the stalwart Kenan Thompson (who earned two nominations last year); David Hyde Pierce Who Was So Wonderful As Julia Child’s Husband On HBO Max Julia; Samuel L. Jackson, who had a shot as an Apple TV+ star The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray; Selena Gomez, who was the only one of Hulu’s three stars Only murders in the building who was not nominated; movie stars Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, who appeared as Martha and John Mitchell on Starz’s Gas lighting.

And I was personally disappointed to see Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show snubbed, especially as the Best Variety Sketch category repeated its two nominations from last year, A dark lady sketch show and Saturday Night Live. (As I’ve noted before, this locks out a lot of shows featuring new, vibrant, non-white voices, like Showtime’s Desus and Mero and HBO Max That fucking Michael Che.)

Superheroes took a back seat

This year, the so-called “genre” show that was nominated for best drama was Netflix’s horror/supernatural drama stranger things. Last year, superhero shows like Amazon’s The boys and Marvel Wanda Vision on Disney+ earned major nominations. But superhero fatigue seems to have spilled over to Emmyland in 2022, leading to snubs for Loki and its stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

Some cool extras

It was wonderful to see You better call Saul star Rhea Seehorn finally got a nomination, albeit for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama (since she’s the most visible female character on the show, I’m guessing her submission as a supporting actress was a strategy to land in a less competitive category that worked). Tributes for the first time to renowned artists such as the comedian Jerrod Carmichael (for SNL and its stand-up special Rothaniel), The White Lotus‘Jennifer Coolidge, Euphoriaby Colman Domingo and Andrew Garfield of FX’s Under the banner of heaven, were particularly gratifying. I also loved seeing Lizzo’s Amazon series Lizzo watch out for big grrrls hustle the best category of competition.

And I was personally excited to see two important black culture documentary projects get nominations: W. Kamau Bell’s We need to talk about Cosby on Showtime and Netflix jeen-yuhs: the kanye trilogyboth nominated for Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Series.

The winners of the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced live September 12 on NBC.