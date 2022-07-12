‘Yellowstone’ actor charged with criminal fraud





The actor who plays Angela Blue Thunder in Yellowstone was indicted for worker's compensation insurance fraud. California authorities claim Q'orianka Kilcher illegally collected more than $96,000 in disability benefits while working on the Paramount Network show. Kilcher – who is a cousin of singer Jewel Kilcher – appeared in four episodes of Season 3 of Yellowstone. Her character was a ruthless negotiator for Native Americans. She said things like, "Winners are never judged on how they save it for losers" when discussing strategy with Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). After the attacks on the Dutton family that closed the season, some thought she might be responsible, but viewers haven't seen or heard of her character since Season 3. The Associated Press shares that the California Department of Insurance announced the charges Monday, July 11, but Kilcher was arraigned in May. By working on a Dora and the lost city of gold in October 2018, Kilcher reportedly injured her neck and shoulder. A year later, she claimed that she had been offered a job, but because of her persistent pain, she could not bear it. Investigators say she received $96,838 from 2019 to 2021, but she worked on the set of Yellowstone just before she started receiving the money. "According to records, she returned to the doctor and began receiving disability benefits five days after she last worked on the show," the Department of Insurance statement said (quote via Time). Kilcher's lawyer said she never intentionally accepted benefits she didn't believe she was entitled to and would "defend herself vigorously". One of Kilcher's most recent roles was as Niki in the comedy Channing Tatum Dog (2022).

