Reviews | The fate of Brittney Griners sends a warning to American sports and Hollywood





Comment this story Comment The public in authoritarian countries can buy American products, but that does not mean that they buy American values. It’s an unpleasant truth that America’s sports and entertainment industries must face now that WNBA star Brittney Griner is facing 10 years in Russian prison for an alleged drug offence. The argument of free traders for cultural and athletic engagement with authoritarian countries has long been that American cultural products are great ambassadors of American values. But, too often, the price of access to these markets has been silence or at least silence on everything from basic facts about Taiwan’s status as an independent nation to the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Holding Griners suggests the cost could become much higher if dictators see an opportunity to turn stars into bargaining chips. Which begs the question: are these dangers and trade-offs really worth it? Of course, the global public paid billions of dollars for the thrill of watching street racer Dominic Toretto’s physics-defying high jinks in the Fast and Furious franchise or dinosaur deathmatches in the Jurassic World movies. And LeBron James is a giant star of international basketball at the pace of hundreds of millions of dollars in salary and benefits. But there is nothing special democratic on these exports. And the stars and executives seeking the right to pursue these business opportunities might have been generously compensated, but many also paid with their integrity and dignity. At the beginning of 2019, for example, the general manager of Netflix Reed Hastings Recognized that the company censored an episode of the Hasan Minajs Patriot Act that was critical of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in exchange for being able to air programs with explicit sexual content in the kingdom. Last year, actor John Cena made a creeping apology in Mandarin to his Chinese fans for the sin of referring to Taiwan as an independent nation. Disney, which hoped its live-action remake of Mulan would be a hit in China, disgraced itself two years ago by thanking government agencies in Xinjiang, including those allegedly involved in the suppression and surveillance of ethnic minorities, in the movie credits. But another dust demanded higher stakes. In the fall of 2019, then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey briefly tweeted, then deleted, his support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. His aborted exercise of freedom of expression preceded a trip to China by Adam Silver, commissioner of the National Basketball Association. The NBA released a statement saying Moreys’ remarks deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China, which is unfortunate. In China, James asked Silver whether Morey would be disciplined for the trouble he caused the league, a disheartening display of preference for profit over the principle of a star who has been outspoken on other matters. This time, however, the consequences were not limited to a national PR disaster. Chinese government and business figures demanded Morey’s dismissal. China Central Television, which had exclusive rights to broadcast NBA games, banned them (except for a 2020 playoff) and only returned to a normal broadcast schedule this spring. Chinese sponsors cut ties with the league. In April 2021Silver estimated the total loss of revenue across all of our businesses in China to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Chinese fans, businesses, and government officials may like American basketball teams. But it turned out that they valued US deference to China’s territorial claims even more. The NBA couldn’t use its popularity in China to uphold American values. Instead, an authoritarian regime has proven it can and will use the success of the leagues against it. There are echoes of NBA woes in the far greater calamity that befell Griner and his family. Griner was arrested in Moscow in February on her way to UMMC Yekaterinburg in Russia during the WNBA offseason and charged with smuggling two vape cartridges containing hash oil into the country. . His detention coincided with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, giving the impression that the Kremlin had indeed taken a high-level hostage. Earlier this month she pleaded guilty, saying she packed the cartridges by accident. If the optimistic logic of American cultural exports were true, Griners’ Americanness and star status should have protected her. But the Russian government’s decision to arrest and prosecute Griner reveals a brutal calculation: Americans like Griner more than Russians ever could. And Putin’s regime can use it as leverage in its confrontation with the United States without causing domestic discontent. It should have been clear long ago that what is good for Hollywood or American sports is not inherently good for the United States. With China letting in fewer American movies and Griner in a Russian jail, America’s sports leagues and entertainment companies need a reckoning. Appeasing tyrannical governments has never been a good idea, especially when the rewards are poisoned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/07/12/brittney-griner-russia-prison-warning-hollywood-sports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]te: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos