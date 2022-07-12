Spotify Buys Daily Music Trivia ‘Heardle’





Heardlea music quiz who arose following the huge success of wordle, has a new owner. Spotify has announcement it’s buying the game. The terms of the contract are not disclosed. As The edge Remarks, Heardle is Spotify’s first gaming acquisition. Heardle is a simple game of matching names. Players have six attempts to guess a popular song. First they hear a second of the intro. Heardle allows them to hear a bit more after each incorrect guess (they can also skip turns). There is only one song per day for everyone to guess. Whether or not you correctly identify the song, you can click on it to hear the full track after completing a round. which caught the attention of Spotifywho is the anchor Heardle as a tool for musical discovery. Until now, the game used music hosted on Soundcloud. We’re always looking for innovative and fun ways to improve music discovery and help artists reach new fans, said Jeremy Erlich, Global Head of Music at Spotify. Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs…and a way to compete with their friends to see who has the best musical knowledge. Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following and aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity in the Spotify ecosystem. As The New York Times made with wordle after he bought this gameSpotify says it will keep Heardle free to play for everyone and keep the existing look. The police Heardle uses has been updated to align with Spotify’s branding, however. The integration between Heardle and Spotify has already started in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Players in these countries can listen to each day’s song on Spotify instead of Soundcloud. The game is now hosted on the Spotify website too. Players who want keep stats will have to visit the old site to transfer them. Spotify says gamers in other countries will soon be able to play Heardle in other languages. He plans to eventually “integrate Heardle and other interactive experiences more fully within Spotify to allow music lovers to connect more deeply with artists and challenge their friends.” However, the transition does not seem to be going smoothly. Some players have claims they or they can’t access Heardle at their location. Conversely, some say they can now playing for the first time because Soundcloud is not available where they are.

