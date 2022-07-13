Adam Wade, actor, singer and first black game show host, dies at 87





Adam Wade, who rose from lab assistant to Dr. Jonas Salk to stage, television and film performer, died Thursday, July 7, 2022 at his home in Montclair. He was 87 years old. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said his wife, Jeree Wade. Mr. Wade, a singer, actor and producer, is also known as the first black network game show host: he took over the show “Musical Chairs” on June 16, 1975. He and his wife, a singer and actress, moved to Montclair in 1999 after marrying in 1986. She had performed at a local salon and had taken a liking to the area. When the time came for the couple to settle down, Mr Wade needed no convincing to make Montclair his forever home, his wife said. “We just decided, let’s try to have a house,” she said. ” We start. We are older. We are not newlyweds, live in Montclair. And it worked. » Born in Pittsburgh as Patrick Henry Wade, he was raised by his grandparents and attended Virginia State University on a basketball scholarship but never graduated. Although he did not finish college, he became a lab assistant at the University of Pittsburgh for Dr. Jonas Salk, who developed the first effective polio vaccine. Known for his good singing voice, a songwriter friend of Mr. Wade asked him to perform a few songs for a New York music publisher, according to a 1961 New York Times article. Although there were no sales for the friend’s songs, Mr. Wade was offered a contract. He asked Salk for advice. “He told me he had this opportunity,” Salk told The Times. “I told him he had to look into his own soul to find out what’s inside him that wants to come out.” As a performer, Mr Wade used Adam as his first name because his manager thought there were too many Pats in entertainment, the Times said. Mr. Wade’s debut recording, “Tell Her for Me,” became a hit. His top-charting song, “The Writing on the Wall,” debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard charts in 1961, just two years after he signed a recording contract with Coed Records. Mr Wade then appeared on TV shows such as ‘The Jeffersons’, ‘Good Times’ and ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’. Her film career included roles in ‘Shaft’, ‘Come Back Charleston Blue’, ‘Gordon’s War’ and ‘Claudine’. In 2008 he played Ol’ Mister in a touring production of “The Color Purple”, but was happy to still return to Montclair. “We had a great life,” said his wife, who is from New York. “And Montclair was good for us. Because we both come from very busy cities, Los Angeles and New York. “We were able to be very calm and peaceful. Here we had a cat, and that cat died, and then we had another cat. So we have it now. She misses Adam, but she’s still here. And we had a wonderful, wonderful life. Besides his wife, Mr. Wade is survived by his children, Ramel, Patrice, Jamel and Latoya, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held Friday, July 15 at 1 p.m. at the Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals.

